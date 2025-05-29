All new GobbleGums in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 and their abilities

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 has introduced three new GobbleGums to the game. The season is now live, bringing a wave of fresh content for players to dive into. However, what stands out is the newly released set of GobbleGums that players can now access in the game. While battling zombie bosses or escaping challenging situations, these GobbleGums allow for new strategies for eliminating foes.

Ad

This article highlights all the new GobbleGums in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 and their abilities.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 new GobbleGums and their abilities

Following is a list of all the new GobbleGums in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 and their respective abilities in the game:

Rainburps (Whimsical) GobbleGum effect in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Explosive Flourish (Epic): This GobbleGum creates an explosion around you when you reload your weapon. Explosive Flourish lasts for two minutes.

Ad

Trending

Flavor Hex (Legendary): Flavor Hex activates a random Ultra GobbleGum.

Rainburps (Whimsical): When consumed, this GobbleGum makes zombies explode in a burst of sparkly rainbow bubbles. Its effects last for up to three minutes.

Read more: "We don't need this to happen": COD fans are divided over wall running rumor in Black Ops 7

How do these GobbleGums help you in the game?

Explosive Flourish (Epic)

Ad

The Epic GobbleGum, Explosive Flourish, is a new way of eliminating zombies in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4. It triggers an explosion around you whenever you start reloading your weapon. This is particularly helpful when facing a horde of zombies.

Explosive Flourish is ideal for situations where you have run out of ammo and zombies are closing in. It’s also great to use during boss fights, as it can eliminate nearby zombies, allowing you to focus solely on the bosses.

Ad

Flavor Hex (Legendary)

Flavor Hex is a game-changer for Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4. As a Legendary GobbleGum, Flavor Hex activates a random Ultra GobbleGum, something new in this game. This serves as a last resort and can be extremely useful, as most of the Ultra GobbleGums are deadly enough to wipe out zombies.

Also read: Ana De Armas joins Call of Duty as a new Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

Ad

Rainburps (Whimsical)

Rainburps falls under the Whimsical category, which is no surprise, as the power it offers is unmatched and exciting. This GobbleGum causes zombies to die while burping out rainbow bubbles, which is quite entertaining to watch. It is helpful in regular matches, as it gives you three minutes to escape or complete your objectives.

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More