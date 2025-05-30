Warzone completely breaks after Season 4 update and fans are furious

Warzone Season 4 was released just a day ago, and it has already become a topic of discussion among fans. Although it introduced much new content, including events, features, and costumes, many players were not pleased. Most CoD fans are now disappointed, which was evident in a post by Reddit user u/activatedrobot, which stated:

Ad

"Season 4 dropped and, unfortunately, it’s more of the same, unstable updates, broken features, and a general lack of direction. At this point, it’s not even surprising, just disappointing."

Ad

Trending

The post has many comments from players expressing their frustration. A user u/skomeros mentioned that the integration of Black Ops 6 with Warzone has negatively impacted the gameplay. They pointed out several issues, including desync, broken movement, animation, and crossplay support.

User criticizing B06 for the integration with Warzone (Image via Reddit)

Read more: How to use Door Barricade in Warzone

Ad

A redditor, u/No-Climate4609, mentioned the movement issues they faced while playing. From their comment, it's clear that they are disappointed about getting stuck during movement in ongoing matches and have criticized the game's poor time-to-kill (TTK). Further, they suggested switching to another FPS game.

User sharing their poor experiences after the update (Image via Reddit)

In the same post, user u/EchidnaDisastrous816 mentioned the crashing issue they faced while entering it. They also encountered some minor lag after the latest update. The user criticized the developers by asking how the update could be worse than the previous one.

Ad

User criticizing Activision (Image via Reddit)

This comment indicates a similar issue that occurred during the launch of Season 3, when many players encountered bugs in their game, hindering their gameplay experience.

Ad

Check out: What is Clash in Warzone? New 52v52 LTM explained

In another Reddit post, by user u/b3tt, many players commented and pointed out the same problems they faced after the Season 4 update. One of the users, u/Lazy-Worldliness2695, commented that they could not enter even the pregame lobby of WZ due to constant crashes.

Even after downloading the game twice and reinstalling the license agreement, they encountered the same issue repeatedly.

Ad

Some negative comments from players facing various issues in WZ (Image via Reddit)

User u/Nintendo_Pro_03 shared their frustration, stating that the devs had never invested their money in Warzone since 2020, which they believed was a valid cause for the game's ongoing issues.

Ad

A user's speculation (Image via Reddit)

Warzone Ranked Play has been delayed following its latest Season 4 update just a day ago

After all these comments, it's clear that most players face performance issues while playing the game. Fortunately, Activision addressed these concerns in a recent post on X (@CODUpdates), where they announced the temporary removal of Ranked Play: Battle Royale from the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The company apologized for these inconveniences and stated they were working hard to fix the issue. In the same post, Activision promised to bring back the old experience of the game that players have been waiting for. While no particular date has been mentioned in that post regarding when Ranked Play will resume, they promised to restore it soon and provide an update at the right time.

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More