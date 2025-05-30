Warzone completely breaks after Season 4 update and fans are furious

Warzone Season 4 was released just a day ago, and it has already become a topic of discussion among fans. Although it introduced much new content, including events, features, and costumes, many players were not pleased. Most CoD fans are now disappointed, which was evident in a post by Reddit user u/activatedrobot, which stated:
"Season 4 dropped and, unfortunately, it’s more of the same, unstable updates, broken features, and a general lack of direction. At this point, it’s not even surprising, just disappointing."
The post has many comments from players expressing their frustration. A user u/skomeros mentioned that the integration of Black Ops 6 with Warzone has negatively impacted the gameplay. They pointed out several issues, including desync, broken movement, animation, and crossplay support.
A redditor, u/No-Climate4609, mentioned the movement issues they faced while playing. From their comment, it's clear that they are disappointed about getting stuck during movement in ongoing matches and have criticized the game's poor time-to-kill (TTK). Further, they suggested switching to another FPS game.
In the same post, user u/EchidnaDisastrous816 mentioned the crashing issue they faced while entering it. They also encountered some minor lag after the latest update. The user criticized the developers by asking how the update could be worse than the previous one.
This comment indicates a similar issue that occurred during the launch of Season 3, when many players encountered bugs in their game, hindering their gameplay experience.
In another Reddit post, by user u/b3tt, many players commented and pointed out the same problems they faced after the Season 4 update. One of the users, u/Lazy-Worldliness2695, commented that they could not enter even the pregame lobby of WZ due to constant crashes.
Even after downloading the game twice and reinstalling the license agreement, they encountered the same issue repeatedly.
User u/Nintendo_Pro_03 shared their frustration, stating that the devs had never invested their money in Warzone since 2020, which they believed was a valid cause for the game's ongoing issues.
Warzone Ranked Play has been delayed following its latest Season 4 update just a day ago
After all these comments, it's clear that most players face performance issues while playing the game. Fortunately, Activision addressed these concerns in a recent post on X (@CODUpdates), where they announced the temporary removal of Ranked Play: Battle Royale from the game.
The company apologized for these inconveniences and stated they were working hard to fix the issue. In the same post, Activision promised to bring back the old experience of the game that players have been waiting for. While no particular date has been mentioned in that post regarding when Ranked Play will resume, they promised to restore it soon and provide an update at the right time.
