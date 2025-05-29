How to use Door Barricade in Warzone

The introduction of the Clash LTM has brought the new Door Barricade Field Upgrade to Warzone. As its name implies, it seals a door temporarily, preventing enemies from entering. This can be used for securing entry points during close-range fight scenarios. It would be a temporary solution, and enemies can easily break it by using gunfire, explosives, or melee attacks. As of now, this Field Upgrade is exclusive to the Clash mode but is expected to arrive soon in ranked matches.
This article guides you on how to use the Door Barricade in Warzone.
How to place a Door Barricade in Warzone
The Door Barricade can be deployed in front of a door to seal it temporarily, allowing you to prevent enemy rushes. However, it can only be attached to doors that have a visible lock. This Field Upgrade can be considered a game-changer, as it can also be used to camp hard or loot crates freely after securing all the doors.
The barricades are self-destructive and will be destroyed after 150 seconds once it is attached to a door. Currently, this Field Upgrade is exclusive to the newly introduced Clash mode, which is launched as a part of the Season 4 update. It is particularly effective for controlling entry points during close-range fights.
Read more: What is the Farmland Access Code in Warzone Verdansk?
It should be noted that each player in the squad can only deploy one barricade at a time, so it is crucial to use it wisely when it is most needed, and a proper squad is essential to lock multiple doors. A Door Barricade can only be removed by the squad that placed it.
Check out: How to unlock LC10 in Warzone and Black Ops 6
It should be noted that this is not a permanent solution; enemies can easily destroy the barricade with the help of explosives, gunfire, or even melee attacks. Hence, players must use it wisely to make the most out of it.
Check out the links below for more Call of Duty guides and news:
- All new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4
- What is Clash in Warzone? New 52v52 LTM explained
- What could Stitch's return possibly mean in Call of Duty? Warzone and Black Ops 6 lore explained
- Grapple hooks, wingsuits might also be returning to COD 2025 alongside wall running, and it's Black Ops 4 all over again
- When does Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence launch?