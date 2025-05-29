All new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4

Black Ops 6 Season 4 is now live, bringing five new maps to the game. However, only three of these are now available to play, with the remaining two set to launch in the mid-season update. Out of five, four are entirely new, and one is a remastered map from Black Ops 3. Most of these are small-sized and provide unique playstyles and strategies, which we will discuss in this article.

This article highlights and describes all the new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4.

What are all the new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4?

The following is the list of all the maps that players can access in Black Ops 6 Season 4:

Shutdown

Fugitive

Blitz

Eclipse

Fringe

Here’s a brief description of all these maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4:

Shutdown

Shutdown is a small Core 6v6 map set in a hydroelectric plant within the rugged volcanic terrain of Iceland. This is one of the maps that players can access now. In it, they can expect intense close-range fights inside the central building, which houses a wrecked turbine, or take a dip in the lake located at the southern end by the transformer.

Shutdown in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Since this is a small, compact map, SMGs play a crucial role in eliminating enemies. Players can expect fights on the northern side of the rugged Yard, just away from the shoreline, surrounded by two POIs. The Water Chute in this map acts as an escape area if the situation becomes too challenging. Some of the POIs in the Shutdown are Atrium, Parking, Pumphouse, Canteen, and Water Chute.

Fugitive

Fugitive is a new core 6v6 medium-sized map located in a remote CIA black site prison in Iceland. This is the particular map from which Stitch was originally imprisoned in Black Ops 4 until Adler brought him for an urgent operation. Fugitive consists of several sections and shortcuts to reach outside areas, including the Courtyard, Checkpoint, and Recreation Yard.

Fugitive in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Players here can anticipate close to medium-range fights and surprise attacks. Since Fugitive is a medium-sized map, Assault Rifles can be a solid choice for them to knock out enemies. Some open cells act as an enemy ambush spot, a frozen compound for hide-and-fight situations. Fugitive also features ziplines for quick access to other areas.

Blitz

Blitz is a small-sized Strike map designed for 6v6 or 2v2 matches. It features destroyed vehicles, a bridge, and waterfalls, which serve as ambush spots for enemies. Players can expect a tough fight over the bridge and can use the destroyed vehicles as cover during challenging situations.

A still of the Blitz map in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

They can also expect some intense fights underneath the central bridge, as that region acts as an essential path for repositioning. Although Blitz is compact, its long lanes and rugged terrain of the Cliffside provide a great space for marksmen to shine.

Eclipse

Eclipse is a new, small-sized Strike map that features 6v6 and 2v2 matches and will come with the mid-season update. Unlike other new maps, this one showcases the nighttime within the game. The entire map is inside the Avalon, an underground nightclub, featuring neon flickering lights for an intense fight experience.

Eclipse map in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Being a small-sized map, SMGs or Assault Rifles can be a viable option to opt for. Players can find cover in sitting areas or flank through the broken facades on the walls to access the hall area. Some of the POIs include the DJ booth, dance floor, and bar area.

Fringe

Fringe is a remastered medium-sized Core 6v6 map, located at the Rolling Hills distillery. Veteran CoD players must be familiar with this map, as it first appeared in Black Ops 3. Fringe features several accessible buildings that will help them access other regions. The main road is where players can expect a prolonged fight featuring various vehicles to take cover.

Fringe is the Bo3 remastered map in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

The bar area is also crucial, offering close-range gunfights, perfect for SMG or Shotgun users. Being a medium-sized map, players should be prepared to encounter snipers in the upper barn areas or along the bridge. The narrow loading route in this map can be a lifesaver if situations become uncontrollable.

