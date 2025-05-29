How to unlock LC10 in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Unlocking the LC10 SMG in Black Ops 6 and Warzone will be a priority task for most players with the launch of the Season 4 update. This hard-hitting SMG was first introduced to the series in Black Ops Cold War, and it became the go-to gun for many in Warzone 1. Now that it has returned in BO6 and Warzone as a free Battle Pass unlock, players, both veterans and newbies alike, will want to get their hands on it as quickly as possible.

In this article, we will take a look at how to unlock the LC10 SMG in Black Ops 6 and Warzone in the Season 4 patch.

How to get LC10 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The LC10 SMG can be unlocked in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as a free Season 4 Battle Pass reward. It is the HVT item on Page 3 of the BP. As such, if an operator wishes to acquire this gun, they will first have to unlock all the rewards on Page 3 to become eligible for unlocking the HVT.

LC10 SMG of Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Once the HVT item is ready for unlock, players will have to spend one Battle Pass Token to finally get their hands on the LC10 SMG. Since it is a Battle Pass reward, the LC10 will be a permanent unlock and will not be removed even if the operators Prestige their COD account.

More about LC10 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The LC10 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a full-auto SMG that boasts excellent range and accuracy. Players can expect the firearm to have great gunplay capabilities alongside exceptional time-to-kill (TTK) stats. However, it does not have a compact build, leading to average mobility and below-average handling. The rate of fire is moderate; however, that gets compensated for by hard-hitting bullets.

In its base form, this gun feels a bit unwieldy. However, a proper mobility build will allow players to excel with this gun in both multiplayer and resurgence matches. The gun also acts as an excellent sniper support platform in Warzone battle royale matches, due to its superb range and accuracy stats.

The LC10 SMG is a solid addition to the armory of Black Ops 6 and Warzone, something that players should grind as quickly as possible.

