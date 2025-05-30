Season 4 is live, and players worldwide are searching for the best FFAR 1 build for Warzone and Black Ops 6. The FFAR 1 is a meta-tier assault rifle (AR) that can be obtained from the Season 4 battle pass. It boasts a blazing-fast rate of fire of 938 RPM that can melt through the opponents' armour and health in the blink of an eye.

However, due to this high rate of fire, the FFAR 1 also possesses a sharp upward recoil, which can be difficult for novice players to control. Even veteran players will struggle to perform well with this assault rifle if a proper loadout is not kitted.

As such, this article will provide the best FFAR 1 build for Warzone and Black Ops 6 that players can use.

Best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout

The best FFAR 1 build performs really well in close-to-mid-range gunfights in Warzone. The exceptional rate of fire (for an AR) leads to an SMG-tier time-to-kill (TTK - 567ms), which gets carried over to even mid-ranges (until 54m). However, recoil feedback resulting from this high fire rate makes this gun unsuitable for long-range engagements, as it will be challenging for operators to stay on target at extended ranges.

The FFAR 1 is meta-tier in Warzone (Image via YouTube / WhosImmortal)

As such, the best way to play the FFAR 1 assault rifle is by using it as sniper support. Gamers can pair it with the HDR sniper rifle, and they will have the perfect loadout for a Verdansk outing. This weapon will also excel in gunfights on Rebirth Island due to its superb TTK. However, this excellent performance will only be achievable if the FFAR 1 is kitted with proper attachments.

Best FFAR 1 Warzone build:

Barrel - Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel - G-Grip

G-Grip Stock - Balanced Pad

Balanced Pad Magazine - Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Optics - Otero Red Dot

The Reinforced Barrel improves the gun's bullet velocity by a significant margin. It also extends the best damage range of the FFAR 1 from 42 meters to 54 meters. If players wish to get even better damage range (60m) and bullet velocity, they can swap the Balanced Pad with the Monolithic Suppressor. However, this will lead to a decrease in both ADS and strafe speed, making the gun feel a tad bit clunky.

FFAR 1 TTK chart with Balanced Pad and Monolithic Suppressor attached (Image via CODMunity)

The G-grip is a brand-new attachment that can be unlocked from Page 7 of the Season 4 battle pass. It is an underbarrel grip that also has an integrated laser sight. It will decrease the horizontal recoil feedback by a significant chunk and ensure players get an easy-to-control vertical recoil pattern. However, players should keep in mind that the laser is visible during ADS and might give away their position to alert opponents.

The Balanced Pad will improve the firearm's movement and strafing capabilities. When this attachment gets equipped, it not only increases the AR's overall movement speed but also boosts the Crouch and ADS movement speed.

The high rate of fire of the FFAR 1 chews through the bullets at an eye-watering speed. As such, it is necessary to have an Extended Mag II attached to the gun, as it will give the operators 60 bullets that they can fire down-range. This attachment will ensure players can at least get one or two eliminations before they reload.

Lastly, the recommended optic for this AR is the Otero Red Dot. It is a clean sight without zoom, and the sight line is immaculate, even when the operator is ADS-ed. However, at the end of the day, the choice of optic varies from player to player, and they should always use the one they are most comfortable with.

Best FFAR 1 Black Ops 6 loadout

When it comes to the multiplayer mode of Black Ops 6, players can leverage the superb TTK of the FFAR 1 to get SMG-tier lethality from the gun. However, they will still face opponents who have meta SMGs like LC10, LADAR, or C9 equipped.

Although the TTK of FFAR 1 is comparable to the SMGs mentioned above, these compact close-range firearms can outperform the AR when it comes to mobility. There is a high chance that veteran players will run circles around an FFAR 1 user in the CQC engagements of multiplayer matches if they have a meta SMG equipped.

However, all is not lost, and a close-range build of the FFAR 1 will provide stats comparable to meta SMGs in BO6 multiplayer. To get the best FFAR 1 build for Black Ops 6, the following attachments must be equipped.

Best FFAR 1 Black Ops 6 loadout

Muzzle - Compensator

Compensator Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine - Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip - Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock - Balanced Pad

This loadout will provide operators with overall mobility comparable to an SMG. However, this loadout's recoil feedback will be a tad bit high, and players will have to compensate for the recoil pattern if they wish to stay on target.

This is everything about the best FFAR 1 build for Warzone and Black Ops 6.

