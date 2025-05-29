How to unlock FFAR 1 in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Season 4 patch is now live, and it reintroduces the FFAR 1 assault rifle to the armory of Warzone and Black Ops 6. The COD playerbase got the first taste of this AR back in BO3, when it was introduced as just FFAR. However, it became a fan-favorite during the Black Ops Cold War period, when it was an absolute terror in the battlegrounds of Warzone 1.
Now that the AR is back in-game, many players might wonder how to unlock the FFAR1 in Warzone and Black Ops 6. In this article, we will describe how an operator can acquire it in Season 4.
How to get FFAR 1 in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The FFAR 1 is a free Battle Pass unlock in the Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops 6. It is the HVT on page 6 of the current BP. As such, operators must first unlock all the awards on page 6, and only after that will the HVT become available for unlocking.
After that, players must spend a single Battle Pass Token to finally acquire the FFAR 1 assault rifle. Once unlocked, this gun will become permanently available and won't be removed from the armory even if the player Prestiges their Call of Duty account.
Also read: When does Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence launch?
More about the FFAR 1 AR in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The FFAR 1 is a high mobility assault rifle that boasts a very high rate of fire in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Despite having a low damage per bullet, the gun's blazing-fast fire rate will ensure that the TTK value remains competitive. However, this high rate of fire also leads to a sharp upward recoil, and players will need a good loadout to perform well with this weapon platform. On the plus side, the recoil pattern of the AR is quite simple, and compensating for it with a proper loadout won't be too tedious.
The highly mobile FFAR 1 is the perfect armament for operators who prefer the run-and-gun playstyle. It will also provide decent sniper support in Warzone battle royale if proper attachments are added to it. Its high damage output and good mobility also make it an excellent pick in BO6 multiplayer matches.
Read more: Is John Wick coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6?
Unlocking the FFAR 1 in Warzone and Black Ops 6 should be a priority task for all players looking to get their hands on this fan-favorite AR.
Read the following Call of Duty articles on Sportskeeda:
- All Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone
- All Verdansk Bunker codes in Warzone
- Ana De Armas joins Call of Duty as a new Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4
- How to unlock All Chipped Out animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone