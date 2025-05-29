All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 bundles: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 features several exciting bundle collections for players to look forward to as the season progresses. Bundles remain a major highlight for the community, and the official Season 4 blog post has revealed several promising additions. Among them are Mastercraft bundles, known for their unique animations.

One standout is the Ballerina bundle, which features popular actress Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a new Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 available through this bundle. Besides this, several other noteworthy bundles are also on the way.

This article outlines all the revealed bundles coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 4.

Note: The bundle prices have not been revealed yet. However, as the season progresses and the bundles become available in the in-game store, we will continue to update this article.

All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 explored

Below is the list of the new bundles that are part of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4:

Tracer Pack: Ballerina

Tracer Pack: The Goat

Tracer Pack: Olympus Bolt Mastercraft Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: System Breach

Tracer Pack: Ink and Smoke Reactive Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Arcade Champ Mastercraft Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Dressed to Grill Reactive

Tracer Pack: Ballerina

Tracer Pack: Ballerina (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Ballerina in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is one of the standout bundles in Season 4, featuring Ana de Armas as a playable character. It includes a unique finishing move, three weapon blueprints, and several other in-game cosmetics.

This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,800 Call of Duty Points (CP).

Included Items:

“Eve Macarro” Operator Skin

“Ruska Rogue” Operator Skin

“Relevé” AK-74 assault rifle Blueprint (High Table Coin Tracers; High Table Coin Death FX)

“Plié” Saug SMG Blueprint (High Table Coin Tracers; High Table Coin Death FX)

“Arabesque” 9MM PM pistol Blueprint (High Table Coin Tracers; High Table Coin Death FX)

“Dance With Death” Finishing Move

“Pirouette” Emote

“Keepsake” Weapon Charm

“Caged Grace” Emblem

“Pas de Deux” animated Calling Card

“Take a Bow” Loading Screen

Tracer Pack: The Goat

Tracer Pack: The Goat (Image via Activision)

Another highlight of the collection is the Tracer Pack: The GOAT in Warzone and Black Ops 6. This bundle features Woods wearing a goat mask paired with a basketball jersey, giving him a standout look. It also includes two weapon blueprints and several other in-game cosmetics.

This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.

Included Items:

“Billie Baller” Ultra Operator Skin (Woods)

“Shrill Bleater” PPSh-41 SMG Blueprint (Green & Orange Tracers; Slam Dunk Death FX)

“Head First” GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint (Green & Orange Tracers; Slam Dunk Death FX)

“Rammed” Finishing Move

“Three-Pointer” Emote

“Leopard Sneaks” Weapon Charm

“GGGoat” Weapon Sticker

“Top Billie” Spray

“Baaaah-ller” Loading Screen

Tracer Pack: Olympus Bolt Mastercraft Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Olympus Bolt Mastercraft Ultra Skin (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Olympus Bolt Mastercraft Ultra Skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is a striking bundle featuring a Zeus-inspired Operator skin. The skin includes a reactive effect that transforms it into a fully armored version as you gather kills without dying. As a Mastercraft bundle, it also includes a Mastercraft animation for the LC10 SMG blueprint, along with several additional in-game items.

This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,800 CP.

Included Items:

“Zeus” Reactive Ultra Operator Skin

“Storm Rage” LC10 SMG Mastercraft Blueprint (Lightning Tracers; Lightning Strike Death FX)

“Thunderhead” LW3A1 Frostline sniper rifle Blueprint (Lightning Tracers; Lightning Strike Death FX)

“Shocking Obliteration” Finishing Move

“Power Channeling” Emote

“Wrath and Lightning” Weapon Sticker

“Lightning Strike” Animated Calling Card

“Storm’s Calling” Loading Screen

Tracer Pack: System Breach

Tracer Pack: System Breach (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: System Breach in Warzone and Black Ops 6 has a hacker theme, featuring an Operator skin with a dark tactical outfit and a wearable tech device on the arm. The bundle also includes weapon blueprints, a calling card, and other in-game cosmetics.

This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.

Included Items:

“Data Cipher” Operator Skin (Bailey)

“Data Breacher” CR-56 AMAX assault rifle Blueprint (Digital Green Tracers; Digitized Death FX)

“Byte Blaster” LC10 SMG Blueprint (Digital Green Tracers; Digitized Death FX)

“Data Overload” Finishing Move

“Over-Ride” RC-XD Scorestreak Skin

“Scratch Disk” Emblem

“Hacked” animated Calling Card

“Data Locked” Spray

“Caught in the Hack” Loading Screen

Tracer Pack: Ink and Smoke Reactive Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Ink and Smoke Reactive Ultra Skin (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Ink and Smoke Reactive Ultra Skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6 has a stylish black-and-white cel-shaded Operator skin. It also includes two weapon blueprints, one of which is reactive and evolves as you gather kills. Additional in-game cosmetics are also available.

This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.

Included Items:

“Hardboiled” Ultra Operator Skin (Weaver)

“Lethal Inspection” AMES 85 assault rifle Reactive Blueprint (Noir Tracers; Ink Annihilation Death FX)

“Personal Detective” ASG-89 shotgun Blueprint (Noir Tracers; Ink Annihilation Death FX)

“Wire Cut” Finishing Move

“Search Engine” Wonder Weapon Skin (Thrustodyne M23)

“Sidepiece” Weapon Charm

“Dead Noir” Weapon Sticker

“Evidence” Spray

“Greyscale” Loading Screen

Time Out GobbleGum (Consumable)

Tracer Pack: Arcade Champ Mastercraft Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Arcade Champ Mastercraft Ultra Skin (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Arcade Champ Mastercraft Ultra Skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6 features a colorful cel-shaded Operator skin with a blue and pink theme. The bundle includes a Mastercraft FFAR 1 blueprint with a special animation, another weapon blueprint, a weapon charm, a calling card, and more.

This is expected to be priced at 2800 CP.

Included Items:

“The Champ” Operator Skin (Toro)

“Combo Bash” FFAR 1 assault rifle Mastercraft Blueprint (Blue & Orange Tracers; Arcade KO Death FX)

“Beat ‘Em Up” TR2 marksman rifle Blueprint (Blue & Orange Tracers; Arcade KO Death FX)

“Punch Up” Finishing Move

“Fighter’s Tool” Weapon Charm

“Cheat Code” Weapon Sticker

“Versus!” Large Decal

“Ready Stance” animated Calling Card

“Challenger Appears” Loading Screen

Tracer Pack: Dressed to Grill Reactive

Tracer Pack: Dressed to Grill Reactive (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Dressed to Grill Reactive in Warzone and Black Ops 6 introduces an Adler Operator skin where he's dressed in a grilling apron, ready to cook. The bundle includes weapon blueprints, an animated emblem, and various other themed cosmetics.

This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.

Included Items:

“Dadler” Operator Skin

“Smoked” Essex Model 07 marksman rifle Reactive Blueprint (Red, White, & Blue Tracers; Barbeque Boom Death FX)

“Grillstreak” Ladra SMG Blueprint (Red, White, & Blue Tracers; Barbeque Boom Death FX)

“BBQ” Weapon Reticle

“Cook It” Weapon Charm

“Medium Rare” Hand Cannon Scorestreak Skin

“Kiss the Cook” Loading Screen

“Flip It” animated Emblem

