Warzone Season 4 guide: Best long-range loadout to use after update

Warzone Season 4 has brought various changes to the game, including the best long-range loadout. Despite that, the Krig-C still retains its position as an excellent choice to use in a long-range fight. It has relatively low recoil, a high damage output of 638 RPM, and impressive bullet velocity, which is unmatched by any other assault rifle. However, with the best loadouts, you can further tune it and make it more effective in the game.
This article highlights the best long-range loadout to use after the Season 4 update.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.
Best long-range loadout to use in Warzone Season 4
While Krig-C's raw firepower is sufficient for long-range fights, using the best loadouts can further improve it and allow you to unleash its ultimate potential. The weapon is known for its low recoil, high damage output of 630, and excellent bullet velocity of 870 m/s. However, you can follow loadouts below to tune it further. Here is the best long-range loadout to use in Krig-C:
- Optic: Merlin Mini
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Forgrip
- Mag: Extended Mag 2
Here’s a brief overview of how these attachments affect the weapon:
Merlin Mini Optic provides an accurate sight picture with a low-illuminance frame. You can customize it with either a blue or red reticle, which helps you target enemies without any distractions. However, feel free to choose any other optics, as they won't affect the weapon's performance.
Compensator is the top choice for this weapon, especially when you are aiming to build the best long-range loadout. It drastically reduces the vertical recoil of the firearm. This helps you shoot moving targets easily with stability and precision.
Long Barrel increases the weapon’s damage range while improving its effectiveness in long-range fighting. As we are building the best long-range loadout, it's important to consider this barrel to increase the damage range of the weapon. Additionally, it also increases the firepower of Krig-C while improving the damage output.
Vertical Foregrip is important in this build to reduce the horizontal recoil of the weapon. This complements the Compensator, and when used together, they effectively eliminate recoil, which you feel while firing longer targets. Vertical Forgrip further increases the accuracy rate of the weapon.
Finally, for mag, it is recommended to use the Extended Mag 2. Since Krig-C has a 30-bullet capacity, attaching this stock increases its magazine capacity to 70 rounds. This is a great number if considered in terms of long hours of fighting without the need for frequent reloads. Apart from that, it also improves the firepower of the weapon to some extent.
