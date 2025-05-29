Every bug fix in Warzone Season 4 update

Warzone Season 4 went live on May 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, introducing several new additions to the game along with significant balance changes, including bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more. These updates aim to ensure smoother and more balanced gameplay, ultimately enhancing the overall player experience.

For instance, a Killstreak bug that made the feature unusable has now been fixed. Similarly, an issue where some players encountered an error message while joining a match has also been resolved.

This article will outline all the bug fixes introduced in Warzone Season 4.

Warzone Season 4: All bug fixes

Below are all the bug fixes that have been implemented in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, as mentioned in the patch notes:

Fixed an issue where the Most Wanted target displayed in the mission UI could show a previous Bounty target in some scenarios.

Fixed an issue where the JAK Backsaw Conversion Kit was using the incorrect ammunition type.

Fixed an issue in Warzone where killstreaks could become unusable for the remainder of the match due to an "Airspace too crowded" error.

Fixed an issue in Warzone where challenges requiring a kill on a player affected by specific equipment were not tracking correctly.

Fixed several melee weapon descriptions that incorrectly stated they would “One-Hit kill,” which is only true in Multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where the AUAV score event was incorrectly labeled as “HARP Assist.”

Fixed an issue where parachutes might get caught on the radio towers while flying through them.

Fixed an issue causing the AS VAL CHF barrel to be unrestricted in Warzone Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play restrictions were not applying to default loadouts.

Fixed an issue causing sprays to be restricted in Warzone Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue where Default Contrails were missing an icon.

Fixed an issue where players might see a “your profile was signed out” error message when joining a match.

Warzone Season 4: All quality-of-life changes

Death Recap Widget

The Death Recap system has been expanded to provide clearer insights into the circumstances surrounding your elimination. New indicators now include:

Precision Airstrike Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Precision Airstrike killstreak.

Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Precision Airstrike killstreak. Cluster Strike Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Cluster Strike killstreak.

Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Cluster Strike killstreak. Bunker Buster Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Bunker Buster killstreak.

Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Bunker Buster killstreak. Coughing: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap due to coughing in gas.

Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap due to coughing in gas. Tracker ADS Auto-Ping: Indicates if you were pinged by an opponent using the Tracker perk.

Indicates if you were pinged by an opponent using the Tracker perk. Alertness Detection: Indicates if your presence was revealed to an opponent using the Alertness perk.

Updated Tactical and Lethal Icons

The icons for the Shick Stick, Stun, Throwing Knife, and Impact Grenade have been updated for better readability.

