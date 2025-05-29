Every bug fix in Warzone Season 4 update

Warzone Season 4 went live on May 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, introducing several new additions to the game along with significant balance changes, including bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more. These updates aim to ensure smoother and more balanced gameplay, ultimately enhancing the overall player experience.
For instance, a Killstreak bug that made the feature unusable has now been fixed. Similarly, an issue where some players encountered an error message while joining a match has also been resolved.
This article will outline all the bug fixes introduced in Warzone Season 4.
Warzone Season 4: All bug fixes
Below are all the bug fixes that have been implemented in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, as mentioned in the patch notes:
- Fixed an issue where the Most Wanted target displayed in the mission UI could show a previous Bounty target in some scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where the JAK Backsaw Conversion Kit was using the incorrect ammunition type.
- Fixed an issue in Warzone where killstreaks could become unusable for the remainder of the match due to an "Airspace too crowded" error.
- Fixed an issue in Warzone where challenges requiring a kill on a player affected by specific equipment were not tracking correctly.
- Fixed several melee weapon descriptions that incorrectly stated they would “One-Hit kill,” which is only true in Multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue where the AUAV score event was incorrectly labeled as “HARP Assist.”
- Fixed an issue where parachutes might get caught on the radio towers while flying through them.
- Fixed an issue causing the AS VAL CHF barrel to be unrestricted in Warzone Ranked Play.
- Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play restrictions were not applying to default loadouts.
- Fixed an issue causing sprays to be restricted in Warzone Ranked Play.
- Fixed an issue where Default Contrails were missing an icon.
- Fixed an issue where players might see a “your profile was signed out” error message when joining a match.
Warzone Season 4: All quality-of-life changes
Death Recap Widget
- The Death Recap system has been expanded to provide clearer insights into the circumstances surrounding your elimination. New indicators now include:
- Precision Airstrike Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Precision Airstrike killstreak.
- Cluster Strike Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Cluster Strike killstreak.
- Bunker Buster Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Bunker Buster killstreak.
- Coughing: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap due to coughing in gas.
- Tracker ADS Auto-Ping: Indicates if you were pinged by an opponent using the Tracker perk.
- Alertness Detection: Indicates if your presence was revealed to an opponent using the Alertness perk.
Updated Tactical and Lethal Icons
- The icons for the Shick Stick, Stun, Throwing Knife, and Impact Grenade have been updated for better readability.
