COD devs acknowledge players getting disconnected from matches in Warzone after Season 4 update

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 was released on May 29, 2025, and almost immediately, issues began surfacing. One of the most recurring complaints was that the game would crash or disconnect players randomly. Gamers on Reddit and X have posted clips of error messages popping up after Warzone crashed mid-game.
Now, the COD developers have finally acknowledged and fixed this issue officially as of May 30, 2025. Here's more on the topic.
Call of Duty devs fix crashing issue after Warzone Season 4 update goes live
The COD developers were quick to acknowledge the issue with Warzone's crashing and disconnecting. On May 30, 2025, it was announced via the official @CODUpdates handle that the issue is being actively investigated. Hours later, the developers declared that the problem had been fixed.
Unfortunately, this may not be the end of Treyarch's problems. Warzone Season 4 has a host of issues, with FPS stuttering and visual lag being particularly noticeable ones. Fans are still complaining about these on social media platforms, and the developers have acknowledged that these problems are also being looked into.
Crashing, lag, FPS stuttering, screen freezes, and distorted graphics are just a few bugs and issues that come up when discussing the current state of WZ as of May 30, 2025. Overall, the new update has proven to be dramatically difficult to work with for players.
Regardless, the developers have been active in responding to major issues and are expected to keep the fans updated about any fixes that go live in the near future.
