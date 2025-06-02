Parachute customization has been disabled in Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty has disabled Parachute customization in Warzone Season 4. An in-game update pushed through the Call of Duty HQ dated June 1, 2025, disabled the option to customize one's Parachute skin. Earlier, COD pushed an update that disabled the use of BlackCell Season 4 Parachute skin as it was causing the game to crash. Back then, the developers only asked gamers not to equip this particular skin to prevent crashes.

However, the latest update has disabled the feature completely in Warzone, and all players are defaulted to the base skin.

Why was Parachute customization disabled in Warzone Season 4?

According to Call of Duty, the Parachute customization feature was disabled in Warzone Season 4 to improve the game's stability. As mentioned, the BlackCell S4 Parachute skin was causing the shooter to crash. But it now appears that it was not the skin alone creating troubles for players — the entire customization feature was bugged.

For those unaware, the Season 4 launch did not go smoothly. The update broke many components of the game and had the community in an uproar. There are reports of game crashes, inconsistent framerates, stutters, and many more. The issues, too, weren't limited to a particular platform, and the title became unplayable for many.

Call of Duty took notice of the issue and determined that one of the new skins in the BlackCell Pass was causing these problems. After further investigation, COD decided to shut down the Parachute customization option completely until the issues plaguing the game are fixed.

That covers everything that you need to know about why COD disabled the option to customize Parachutes in Season 4 of Warzone.

