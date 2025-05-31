Warzone Season 4 update has brought back an old bug that was fixed before

Warzone Season 4 has another new bug that is being reported, and this time, it's something that has previously been fixed once. Players may find their Operators and classes defaulted back to the ones they had before changing them. So, if one has changed their character to play Warzone, they may just find them defaulted to the previous one they didn't want to play as.

@CODWarfareForum reported this bug on their X handle and just added to the long list of issues with Warzone Season 4.

New Warzone Season 4 bug reverts Operators and Classes to previous versions

Warzone Season 4 has been plagued with bugs and glitches. The official Call of Duty Updates X page has been highly active in responding to the growing concerns of users complaining about issues.

Fans believe Warzone is somewhat broken. Now, the bug with the Operators and Classes changing and reverting to players' default or previous selections has returned. It first caught the developers' attention in April 2025 and was later fixed.

However, it has returned as of May 31, 2025. It can be encounter if one logs in and jumps into a match. They may notice their selected Operator or class has been changed and, therefore, does not apply to their gameplay any longer. This was brought to light by @CODWarfareForum.

As of now, the Call of Duty Updates page has not responded to the direct complaint via X, while other issues, such as FPS stutter, game crashes, and bugs in Ranked Play, are being investigated actively.

