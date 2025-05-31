Krig C and LC10: The meta combo to use in Warzone Season 4

The Krig C assault rifle and LC10 SMG have become the meta combo in Warzone after the Season 4 update. The Krig C isn’t a new weapon — rather, it was introduced in Season 1 — but recent buffs in Season 3 Reloaded and Season 4 have considerably improved its performance. With increased damage output, reduced recoil, and enhanced bullet velocity, the Krig C has become one of the best long-range weapons in the game.

Ad

The LC10, on the other hand, is a new weapon introduced in Season 4. Thanks to its excellent stats, it has emerged as the top choice for close-range battles.

This article provides the best loadout attachments for the Krig C AR and LC10 SMG to help you dominate any combat scenario in Warzone.

The best Krig C and LC10 loadout in Warzone Season 4

Before diving into the loadout attachments, it's important to note that to equip both the Krig C and LC10 in your loadout, you’ll need to use the Overkill Wildcard. This Wildcard allows you to carry two primary weapons.

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, the Krig C has received significant buffs, making it a reliable option for long-range engagements. It boasts an impressive time-to-kill (TTK) of 658 ms within 43 meters, along with excellent damage output and low recoil.

The LC10 SMG excels in close-quarters combat with a firing rate of 800 RPM, resulting in a TTK of 525 ms within 12 meters. Its stability and ease of use have made it one of the best close-range weapons in the game.

Ad

Also read: Warzone Season 4: Every weapon buff and nerf

Best Krig C build in Warzone Season 4

Krig C assault rifle in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Here is the recommended loadout build:

Ad

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: G-Grip

G-Grip Magazine: Extended Mag II

The Volzhskiy Reflex is a popular optic that offers clean and precise visibility with minimal obstruction, making it a great choice, even for long-range combat. However, this attachment is purely based on personal preference and you can change it as you like.

The Compensator muzzle helps reduce vertical recoil, making long-range shots more stable and accurate.

The Gain-Twist barrel significantly improves bullet velocity, allowing your shots to connect more quickly, even against moving targets at a distance.

Ad

The G-Grip underbarrel is effective because it includes an integrated laser that improves shot accuracy. Additionally, it helps control horizontal recoil, resulting in a more stable weapon during sustained long-range fire.

The Extended Mag II increases your magazine capacity from 30 to 70 rounds, which is crucial for long-range engagements where sustained gunfights and multiple enemies are common.

Best LC10 build in Warzone Season 4

LC10 SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here is the recommended loadout build:

Ad

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Magazine: Extended Mag II

The Suppressor helps muffle gunfire, keeping you off the enemy radar. It also improves visual recoil, allowing for more accurate shots.

The Long Barrel increases the weapon’s effective damage range. By default, the LC10 has an effective range of around 12 meters, but with this attachment, it extends to 16 meters, making it an even more formidable close-range option.

The Ranger Foregrip improves horizontal recoil control, reducing weapon shake during sustained fire and making your shots more accurate.

Ad

The Commando Grip enhances handling by increasing ADS (aim down sight) speed and sprint-to-fire speed, both of which are essential for fast-paced, close-range combat.

Lastly, the Extended Mag II increases the magazine size from 34 to 55 rounds. In Warzone, where enemies have armor plates, this extra ammo is crucial to ensure you can take out opponents without frequent reloads.

Also read: How to complete the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More