Verdansk will reportedly receive more updates in Warzone till Season 6

Verdansk was reintroduced with the Warzone Season 3 update and soon became a topic of discussion among fans. Several rumors regarding the map are circulating on the internet, but one in particular suggests that the map will receive more updates till Season 6. A popular data miner on X (@realityuk_) recently shared this information, spreading curiosity among fans.
This article highlights the recent rumor regarding the upcoming Verdansk updates in Warzone.
Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.
Verdansk is reportedly getting more POIs in Warzone till Season 6
According to the data miner, these updates are expected to take place during Warzone Season 5, Season 5 Reloaded, and Season 6. The leaker claimed they discovered various in-game files that indicate multiple updates planned for Verdansk, one after another till Season 6. When a user asked them about the changes, the data miner mentioned the addition of new POIs in the map.
Currently, the map consists of 20 major POIs, with Overlook being the latest addition, located in Downtown. However, if more POIs are included in the game, players can expect to see the map being extended. Since the leak mentioned multiple updates, the map will likely receive changes beyond just new POIs.
Many fans speculated that these changes might include inaccessible areas, such as the Stadium, being reopened. Some even suggested that the leak confirmed Season 6 for Black Ops 6. That said, Season 4 is a long session and will continue till August 7, 2025. Hence, players can look forward to more updates before the season concludes.
