Verdansk will reportedly receive more updates in Warzone till Season 6

By Pranoy Dey
Modified May 31, 2025 13:20 GMT
Verdansk will reportedly getting more updates till Season 6 (Image via Activision)
Verdansk will reportedly getting more updates till Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Verdansk was reintroduced with the Warzone Season 3 update and soon became a topic of discussion among fans. Several rumors regarding the map are circulating on the internet, but one in particular suggests that the map will receive more updates till Season 6. A popular data miner on X (@realityuk_) recently shared this information, spreading curiosity among fans.

This article highlights the recent rumor regarding the upcoming Verdansk updates in Warzone.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

Verdansk is reportedly getting more POIs in Warzone till Season 6

According to the data miner, these updates are expected to take place during Warzone Season 5, Season 5 Reloaded, and Season 6. The leaker claimed they discovered various in-game files that indicate multiple updates planned for Verdansk, one after another till Season 6. When a user asked them about the changes, the data miner mentioned the addition of new POIs in the map.

All Verdansk bunker codes in Warzone (May 2025)

Currently, the map consists of 20 major POIs, with Overlook being the latest addition, located in Downtown. However, if more POIs are included in the game, players can expect to see the map being extended. Since the leak mentioned multiple updates, the map will likely receive changes beyond just new POIs.

How to unlock All Chipped Out Animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and WZ

Many fans speculated that these changes might include inaccessible areas, such as the Stadium, being reopened. Some even suggested that the leak confirmed Season 6 for Black Ops 6. That said, Season 4 is a long session and will continue till August 7, 2025. Hence, players can look forward to more updates before the season concludes.

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

