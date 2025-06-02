Buffed AMR Mod 4 is the new meta Sniper Rifle in Warzone Season 4

The AMR Mod 4 was buffed in the recent Warzone Season 4 update, after which it finds itself among the game's meta-tier Sniper Rifles. For those wondering, the latest update enhanced the sniper rifle's damage range profile, and it's now capable of taking out enemies at up to 114 meters with just one shot. As a result, the weapon has now become a lethal long-range option in the game.

Although the AMR Mod 4 is pretty decent, it can be further improved by using attachments. Hence, this guide will take a closer look at the best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Warzone Season 4.

Best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Warzone Season 4

To correctly set up the best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Warzone Season 4, you must equip the following attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Stock Pad: Lightweight Pad

Lightweight Pad Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: .50 BMG Overpressured

Building the best one-shot AMR Mod 4 loadout in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Here's how these attachments transform the buffed AMR Mod 4 into a meta Sniper Rifle in Warzone Season 4:

The Compensator helps reduce the vertical recoil. Since it is a semi-automatic weapon, it can be fired in quick succession. However, this introduces significant vertical recoil, which can be difficult to counter manually. Hence, it is highly advised to use the Compensator or the Ported Compensator for improved accuracy when used as a semi-auto weapon.

The Gain-Twist Barrel provides a significant boost to the bullet velocity. As for the increase, we have an increment of 20%, boosting it from 780 m/s to 936 m/s. It ensures you don't have to lead your shots by much when shooting at a moving enemy at a distance.

The Lightweight Pad reduces the aiming sway and helps improve accuracy. This is beneficial for all ranges, be it on Verdansk or Rebirth Island. It also helps you spam the weapon in semi-auto mode without losing much accuracy.

The Quickdraw Grip boosts the aim down sight speed. The AMR Mod 4 is a bulky and slow Sniper Rifle. This can put you at a disadvantage if you snipe aggressively in the game. Hence, the Quickdraw Grip is a must-have attachment for this gun, as it allows you to aim down the sights faster and get into fights quickly.

Finally, we have the .50 BMG Overpressured, which further boosts bullet velocity. The gun receives a 15% increment, and the final bullet velocity is 1076 m/s. These improvements essentially make the weapon a hit-scan machine even in long-range engagements.

That covers everything to know about the best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Warzone Season 4. Do note that this loadout may not be suitable for all players. Depending on your playstyle, you might have to change an attachment or two. It is highly recommended to try this loadout first and then make any changes that might suit your playstyle.

