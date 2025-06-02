Warzone Season 4: Fastest TTK Assault Rifle

The fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Warzone Season 4 is the new FFAR 1. It can achieve a TTK of only 576 ms at ranges up to 42 meters. Furthermore, its recoil is low, which makes it not only the fastest TTK AR but also the meta pick for mid-range combat. However, to achieve these impressive stats, you must first equip a few attachments.

In this guide, we'll look at the fastest TTK Assault Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 4 with the FFAR 1.

Fastest TTK Assault Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 4 with the FFAR 1

To set up the fastest TTK Assault Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 4 with the FFAR 1, you must equip these attachments:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Here's how these attachments help the FFAR 1 become not only the fastest TTK Assault Rifle, but also one of the best guns in Warzone Season 4:

Building the Fastest TTK Assault Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 4 with the FFAR 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Kepler Microflex is a clean and precise optical sight that provides a clear picture of the targets. Owing to its minimalistic design, it has no obstructions to speak of, making it ideal for close-range fights. If you want a higher zoom level for medium ranges, you may go for the Jason Armory 2X.

The Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil. The benefits won't be obvious right out of the bat at close ranges. However, at medium and long ranges on maps like Verdansk, you will notice the benefits instantly, making the weapon more accurate.

The Vertical Foregrip reduces the horizontal recoil. Just like the Compensator, its benefits are more noticeable in ranged combat. Irrespective of the modes you play, be it Battle Royale or Resurgence, this underbarrel attachment ensures that you've the best possible accuracy.

The Extended Mag II increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 60. The additional bullets ensure that you don't end up reloading in the face of a threat. It's also a lifesaver in some instances where you are forced to take on multiple foes at once. Moreover, in Warzone specifically, foes have shields that increase the number of bullets required to eliminate them. Hence, you cannot go wrong with the Extended Mag II with the FFAR 1 in Warzone.

Finally, we have the Commando Grip, which increases both the sprint-to-fire and the aim-down-sight speeds. This enables you to play the game aggressively. The boost to the weapon's handling stats with the Commando Grip is huge and can help you get in and out of fights quickly.

That covers everything that you must know about the fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Warzone Season 4. It's worth noting that this particular loadout may not be to your taste or playstyle. Hence, it is recommended to start with this build and then make tweaks to the attachments as you deem fit.

