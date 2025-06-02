LC10 has insane TTK in Black Ops 6 Season 4

The LC10 has an insanely fast TTK in Black Ops 6 Season 4. With all the right attachments equipped, the LC10 can achieve a TTK of 264 ms at ranges up to 27 meters. This TTK can be further reduced to only 198 ms if players can headshot a target twice. Needless to say, the gun kills extremely quickly and is one of the best picks right now for close and mid-range combat.
Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4.
Fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4
To build the fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4, you must equip the following attachments:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Here's how these attachments help the LC10 to gain an insanely fast TTK in Black Ops 6 Season 4:
The Compensator helps reduce the vertical recoil of the weapon. The SMG has a lower base recoil already. However, it can be inaccurate at mid-ranges, especially in the full-auto mode. Hence, it is recommended to equip the Compensator. If you're able to manually counter the recoil, you may also equip the Monolithic Suppressor or the regular Suppressor.
Also read: Krig C and LC10: The meta combo to use in Warzone Season 4
The Long Barrel increases the effective damage range of the SMG. In numbers, it translates to a significant increment from 21.6 meters to 29 meters. This enables it to achieve the insanely fast TTK of 264 ms as discussed earlier.
The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce the horizontal recoil. The benefits of this piece of attachment won't be immediately noticeable. However, once you play on the big maps such as Fugitive, you will observe how accurate the weapon is at mid-range, thanks to the Vertical Foregrip.
The Ergonomic Grip brings a lot of enhancements to the table. It boosts the slide-to-fire speed, dive-to-fire speed, and aim-down-sight speed. The overall improved handling stats with it equipped allow you to play the game more aggressively, and it also makes the weapon extremely viable on smaller maps like Nuketown or Blitz.
Finally, the Rapid Fire mod improves the rate of fire of the weapon. It improves the fire rate by 14% from 800 rpm to 909 rpm. However, it reduces the damage range. As a result, the final TTK stands at 264 ms at ranges up to 27 meters, which is still impressive, to say the least.
Read more: How to complete the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide
That covers everything that you need to know about the fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4. Do note that the loadout recommended may not be ideal for all playstyles. Hence, it's suggested to try out these attachments first, and if you feel like something doesn't suit your playstyle, try swapping these one by one.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:
- Call of Duty 2025 Campaign cutscenes were reportedly shipped with Black Ops 6 Season 4 files
- Parachute customization has been disabled in Warzone Season 4
- How to unlock the Apex Prey Dark Ops Calling Card in Black Ops 6 Zombies
- Buffed AMR Mod 4 is the new meta Sniper Rifle in Warzone Season 4
- Call of Duty devs acknowledge players getting disconnected from matches in Warzone after the Season 4 update