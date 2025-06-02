LC10 has insane TTK in Black Ops 6 Season 4

The LC10 has an insanely fast TTK in Black Ops 6 Season 4. With all the right attachments equipped, the LC10 can achieve a TTK of 264 ms at ranges up to 27 meters. This TTK can be further reduced to only 198 ms if players can headshot a target twice. Needless to say, the gun kills extremely quickly and is one of the best picks right now for close and mid-range combat.

Ad

Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4.

Fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4

To build the fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4, you must equip the following attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Here's how these attachments help the LC10 to gain an insanely fast TTK in Black Ops 6 Season 4:

Ad

Trending

Setting up the fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Compensator helps reduce the vertical recoil of the weapon. The SMG has a lower base recoil already. However, it can be inaccurate at mid-ranges, especially in the full-auto mode. Hence, it is recommended to equip the Compensator. If you're able to manually counter the recoil, you may also equip the Monolithic Suppressor or the regular Suppressor.

Ad

Also read: Krig C and LC10: The meta combo to use in Warzone Season 4

The Long Barrel increases the effective damage range of the SMG. In numbers, it translates to a significant increment from 21.6 meters to 29 meters. This enables it to achieve the insanely fast TTK of 264 ms as discussed earlier.

The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce the horizontal recoil. The benefits of this piece of attachment won't be immediately noticeable. However, once you play on the big maps such as Fugitive, you will observe how accurate the weapon is at mid-range, thanks to the Vertical Foregrip.

Ad

The Ergonomic Grip brings a lot of enhancements to the table. It boosts the slide-to-fire speed, dive-to-fire speed, and aim-down-sight speed. The overall improved handling stats with it equipped allow you to play the game more aggressively, and it also makes the weapon extremely viable on smaller maps like Nuketown or Blitz.

Finally, the Rapid Fire mod improves the rate of fire of the weapon. It improves the fire rate by 14% from 800 rpm to 909 rpm. However, it reduces the damage range. As a result, the final TTK stands at 264 ms at ranges up to 27 meters, which is still impressive, to say the least.

Ad

Read more: How to complete the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

That covers everything that you need to know about the fastest TTK LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 4. Do note that the loadout recommended may not be ideal for all playstyles. Hence, it's suggested to try out these attachments first, and if you feel like something doesn't suit your playstyle, try swapping these one by one.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More