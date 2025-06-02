How to get the Gilded Thorn camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Gilded Thorn camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone has finally been released. The universal weapon camo was first leaked online after the Season 4 update, and this left fans wondering how they could get their hands on it. Fortunately, we finally have official information on the camo and how you can claim it in the games. But it is, unfortunately, not something that you can earn for free, and it will cost you a few bucks.

As for the camo itself, the name itself makes it quite clear. It covers the weapon that it's equipped on in a black coat, with golden engravings. This gives it an appearance that resembles that of a weapon covered with golden prop roots. Nevertheless, the skin is certainly good to look at and worth checking out.

With that out of the way, let's take a closer look at how you can get the new Gilded Thorn camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Getting hands on the Gilded Thorn camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

You can get the Gilded Thorn camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone by purchasing any official Call of Duty apparel and accessory from the Call of Duty Shop. If you like the camo and want to use it in the shooter games, you can expect to spend at least $15, which will get you the Mister Peeks 3D Keychain from the COD Shop.

That said, at the time of writing (June 2, 2025), some items are out of stock, which are cheaper than the 3D Keychain. Hence, make sure to keep an eye out for those items that you can grab for the least amount.

Once purchased, it may take up to five days for Activision to send you a code for the camo. After receiving it, simply head over to callofduty.com/redeem to claim the code. Ensure to log in using the same COD account that is connected to Black Ops 6 and Warzone. And that's it. Once redeemed, the camo will appear in your games.

Do note that this is a limited-time offer and is valid from June 2, 2025, to June 30, 2025 (12 pm ET).

That covers everything that you need to know to get your hands on the new limited time Gilded Thorn camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

