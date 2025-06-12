Avalon might be an Outbreak map in Black Ops 7, suggests leak

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jun 12, 2025 16:45 GMT
Avalon is reportedly an Outbreak map for Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)
Avalon is reportedly an Outbreak map for Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

According to a recent leak, Avalon could be an Outbreak map for Black Ops 7. Recently, @CODWarfareForum on X shared code from older builds for Black Ops 6, which contained data about the upcoming title. Therein, the leaker found codes that suggested that the map of Avalon won't be used for Battle Royale, and instead, it will be used for Zombies Outbreak or another objective-based game mode in the shooter.

Read on to learn more about the recent leaks and what they mean for the map in Black Ops 7.

Avalon could be joining Black Ops 7 as an Outbreak map

New evidence has surfaced online that suggests that Avalon could launch with Black Ops 7 for Outbreak. In a leak by @CODWarfareForum on X, several lines of game code with the "sat" prefix, which is for BO7, were shared. Therein, several lines of code suggest that Avalon is reserved for objective-based/Outbreak mode. For example, one of the lines read:

"mp_sat_avalon_quad_01_ob"

Here, the prefix for Avalon is "sat", which, as discussed earlier, is for BO7. This is then followed up with the squad size, which is "quad" in this case. This line ends with "ob", which leads us to believe the map is for either Outbreak or an objective-based game mode.

For those unaware, the map of Avalon was leaked before Black Ops 6 was even released, and it was deemed to be the next battle royale map. However, later, the leakers found that the map isn't coming to Warzone and will instead be launched with BO7. Leakers even had images of the map's layout.

Later, in the official teaser trailer for BO7, fans found that the exact same map that was leaked earlier was in the trailer as well, thus confirming that the map is joining the series with Black Ops 7.

Although initially, after the trailer was revealed, it gave the idea that the map was for battle royale, a well-reputed leaker, @TheGhostOfHope on X, discussed that the map was not for Warzone and will be used for Outbreak.

Unfortunately, they did not present any evidence to support the claims, which left fans confused and speculating. That was until CODWarfareForum leaked several lines of code for the title, lending credibility to TheGhostOfHope's claims regarding the upcoming map.

Do note that Call of Duty has yet to confirm the details mentioned in this article. It is based on leaks and speculations, and hence, our readers are advised to take the details herein with a grain of salt.

About the author
Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

