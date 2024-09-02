How to use an enemy as a Body Shield in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has added a brand-new feature called the Body Shield in Black Ops 6, and you can now use an enemy player and hold them hostage to add a layer of extra protection during gunfight. The Black Ops 6 Beta is live right now, and the Body Shield feature has already become popular due to the Proximity Chat feature. Unsurprisingly, the CoD community has gotten filled with hilarious audio clips of players talking to their Body Shield enemies.

While this brand-new feature is primarily a way to gain a crucial tactical advantage in a gunfight, it is also a fun activity to play around with, in the game. If you want to learn how to use the Body Shield feature in Black Ops 6, this article has you covered.

How to use Body Shield in Black Ops 6?

To use an enemy as a Body Shield in Black Ops 6, you just need to sneak in behind a player and double-tap the Melee button. This is very similar to the classic execution in Call of Duty. However, instead of holding the Melee button, you double-tap it and your player will take the opponent as a hostage.

Body Shield in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

If you have your Proximity chat turned on, you can also communicate with the opponent players. However, keep in mind that you won't be able to take your enemy as a hostage for a long time. It is recommended that you drop the foe with a quick dispatch and execute them before the Body Shield feature expires.

You can also fire your weapon while holding an enemy as a hostage. However, it will be very similar to firing underwater or while trying to climb a ladder in the game. In other words, it won't be as accurate as you normally fire the weapon.

How to change your Body Shield feature settings in Black Ops 6?

How to turn on/off Body Shield in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

In Black Ops 6, the Body Shield feature should be a default one that is already turned on in your game. However, in case you don't have the feature turned on, or you don't like the feature, you can follow these steps to change its settings:

Click on the Settings in your game.

in your game. Select Controller or Keyboard and Mouse

or Upon selecting, you'll find the Combat Settings . Click on that and you'll find Combat Advanced Settings .

. Click on that and you'll find . Under the Combat Advanced Settings, there'll be several Combat Behaviors. Scroll down and find the Swap Body Shield and Execution Behavior .

. Turn it on/off based on your preference

That covers everything you need to know about using an enemy as a Body Shield in Black Ops 6. Check out our other Black Ops 6 news and guides:

