5 major differences between Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 3

The release of the Black Ops 6 beta has sparked debates in the COD community. Considering the trend, it's obvious that players draw comparisons between the new titles and older titles from Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 3, being from the same franchise, is the game in question. Both Black Ops 6 and MW3 may seem similar on the surface, but they're quite different upon closer observation.

We take a look at five major differences between Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Black Ops 6 vs Modern Warfare 3: What are the major differences?

1) Setting

Troy Marshall in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 and showcases the story of Task 141 where they hunt down a Russian terrorist named Vladimir Makarov, who's a threat to global peace. The game features fan-favorite characters like Simon "Ghost" Riley, Soap MacTavish, and Captain John Price as allies.

The setting for Black Ops 6 is the early 1990s, a time when the Soviet Union was grappling to maintain its influence and the US solidified its position as a superpower. The storyline delves into a conspiracy involving a covert force that has infiltrated the US government. The game features the return of iconic characters such as Frank Woods and Russell Adler, as well as the introduction of new characters like Troy Marshall.

2) Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Both MW3 and Black Ops 6 feature multiplayer battle royale modes, but the Zombies mode is where things take a turn. Modern Warfare featured the first open-world Zombies experience. Operation Deadbolt in MW3 Zomboes includes specialized missions, cinematics, and Easter eggs that contribute to the Dark Aether storyline set in a desolated Urzikstan map.

Black Ops 6 introduces the round-based zombie gameplay and continues the Dark Aether storyline. The game also includes iconic maps like Liberty Falls and Terminus Island, where Operators will face the hordes of undead and uncover mysteries. It features a Main Quest mode where players can experience the main Zombies story, with side quests and Easter eggs disabled.

3) Gameplay

Omnimovement in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 features fast-paced gameplay with a focus on providing rush-induced gunplay. The game facilitates forward moments with an emphasis on movement capabilities in the game. Slide canceling and strafe jumping support steady maneuvering. The revolutionary Tac Stance mechanic was a product of MW3 which provided a middle ground between hip-fire and ADS.

Black Ops 6 has reimagined traversal capabilities by introducing the new Omnimovement. This movement allows players to dive and sprint in every direction, enabling them to slide around corners and change direction mid-air. The game also introduces an intelligent movement system that reduces the inputs required when navigating obstacles such as mantling and jumping.

4) Weapon progression

Weapon attachments in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare follows a traditional leveling system where players can earn weapon XP across all modes in the game. You earn weapon XP by getting eliminations and completing specific actions while using a particular weapon. As your weapon levels up, it unlocks new modification slots and attachments to equip within those slots.

In Black Ops 6, players will have access to all the weapons and attachments they earn across any mode in the game. This means that loadout and gunsmith tweaks made in one mode will be available in other modes as well. Each weapon offers 40-50 levels depending upon the class.

5) Graphics and visuals

Black Ops 6 campaign gameplay (Image via Activision)

Both MW3 and Black Ops 6 are visually impressive games but they have some key differences in terms of graphics. Black Ops 6 is known for its more authentic and responsive lighting and shadows, enhancing the immersive gaming experience. MW3 is slightly diverse as it experimented with colorful, cartoonish as well as dark, gritty textures in limited time modes.

Black Ops 6 takes inspiration from the Cold War and features a lighter ton. It has a more detailed environment with a greater variety of textures in the game. MW3 packs vibrant textures that often appear exaggerated, facilitating a visually striking experience.

