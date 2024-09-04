Treyarch confirms upcoming changes in Black Ops 6 Open Beta: Weapon balancing, audio improvements, bug fixes, and more

Black Ops 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 will officially go live on September 6, and before that, Treyarch Studios have confirmed several new upcoming changes in the game. Weekend 1 for Black Ops 6 Beta has just ended, and players have given their feedback regarding the game so far. While the developers already rolled out small updates to fix issues like footstep audio, spawn problems, etc., it wasn't enough.

On their official X handle, Treyarch Studios has revealed what players can expect in the upcoming Weekend 2 of Black Ops 6 Open Beta. Read on to learn more.

All upcoming changes in Black Ops 6 Open Beta (Weekend 2)

Here are all the changes that players will experience in the upcoming Black Ops 6 Open Beta:

Level cap raised to 30

Weapon balancing

Spawn tuning

Increases Weapon XP earn rate

Audio improvments

Bug fixes + more

In Weekend 1 of the Black Ops 6 Beta, the level cap was limited to only 20. It was announced before, and Treyarch has confirmed again that the level cap will be raised to 30 when the Open Beta launches. Keep in mind that the Black Ops 6 Open Beta will be free to play; hence, you won't need any code or pre-purchased edition to play the game.

In the first weekend, players have also notified that the Jackal PDW was extremely overpowered in the game. Hence, the developers responded, and we can expect weapon balancing changes in the second weekend of the beta. Given the domination of the SMG, we can see a Jackal PDW nerf in the upcoming days.

Previously, the developers also acknowledged that the weapon XP earn rate in the game was pretty slow. Due to that, players were facing difficulties unlocking attachments, which are a crucial part of the game. We can also expect a change in that as well.

Furthermore, the first weekend of the Black Ops 6 Beta has seen several issues regarding the Spawn points and the footstep audios in the game. Tryarch has also promised a fix in the upcoming Beta Weekend.

That covers almost everything you need to know about all the upcoming changes in Black Ops 6 Open Beta. Check out our other Black Ops 6 related news and guides:

