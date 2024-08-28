All Call of Duty players can currently get Black Ops 6 early access for beta ahead of its global launch later this year. The early access for the Black Ops 6 beta offers an exclusive experience of Multiplayer modes from the upcoming game by Treyarch Studios. Players can try out various new Multiplayer maps in different modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and more.

This article will mention all the details on how to get Black Ops 6 early access for beta.

Get Black Ops 6 early access for beta on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and Battle.net

Black Ops 6 early access for beta will be available to you if you have pre-ordered the game already. In case you haven't pre-ordered Black Ops 6 yet, there's no need to worry.

Here's how you can pre-order Black Ops 6 on various devices to get its beta early access:

Black Ops 6 early access for beta on PS4 and PS5

Pre-order Black Ops 6 for PlayStation via the official store page (Image PlayStation/Activision)

Go to PlayStation's official store page. Search for Black Ops 6. Choose your preferred game edition (Standard or Vault). Complete the transaction using your preferred payment method. Your pre-order shall be placed successfully.

Black Ops 6 early access for beta on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Pre-order Black Ops 6 for Xbox via the official store page on your device (Image via Xbox/Activision)

Open the official Store page on your Xbox device. Search for the Black Ops 6 game. Choose your preferred game edition (Standard or Vault). Make the purchase using your preferred payment method. Your pre-order shall be placed successfully.

Apart from purchasing Black Ops 6, you can also get its beta early access to Xbox by subscribing to the Game Pass service. Simply choose between PC Game Pass, Game Pass Console, or Game Pass Ultimate subscription plan in order to get early access to Black Ops 6 beta on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC.

Black Ops 6 early access for beta on PC

Pre-order Black Ops 6 on PC via Batte.net (Image via Activision)

On your PC, open the Steam or Battle.net app. Go to the Store page on Steam or the Shop section on Battle.net and search for Black Ops 6. Select your desired game edition (Standard or Vault). Complete the purchase by using your preferred payment method. Your pre-order shall be placed successfully.

All Black Ops 6 editions

There are two main editions of Black Ops 6, namely the Standard and Vault edition. The regular version consists of the base Campaign mode alongside Multiplayer and Zombies modes; Black Ops 6 Standard Edition costs $69.99.

You can get Black Ops 6 beta early access by pre-ordering either Standard or Vault edition (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 Vault Edition costs $99.99 because it offers some exclusive in-game rewards to players. Here's everything the Vault Edition contains:

Black Ops 6 full game

Mastercraft Collection: Five Mastercraft weapons

BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 1: Instant access to Season 1 Battle Pass, 1,100 COD Points, and 20 Tier Skips

Three Frank Woods Operator skins: Classic Woods, Numbers Woods, Zombies Woods

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack: Russell Adler, Helen Park, Brutus, Klaus

12 Consumable GobbleGums of High Rarity for Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 early access for beta begins on August 30, 2024, and will last till September 4, 2024.

For more news and the latest updates on Black Ops 6 beta, keep following Sportskeeda.

