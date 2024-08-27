Call of Duty Next countdown: Where to watch, start time, and more

Call of Duty Next, the highly anticipated reveal event, is just hours away and the countdown is steadily inching forward. The developers have released a blog post providing key details regarding the event, including where to watch, what players can expect to be revealed, and the rewards viewers can acquire.

This article will provide an accurate countdown to the start of Call of Duty Next, helping fans prepare for the livestream and get a first look at Treyarch’s upcoming Black Ops 6 title, along with the latest Warzone changes.

Countdown for Call of Duty Next event to start

Call of Duty Next will go live worldwide on August 28, 2024, at 9 am PT.

Below is a countdown timer to track how much time remains until the event starts:

Where to watch Call of Duty Next event

The event will start at 9 am PT, but the livestream will begin a bit earlier so viewers can join in and ensure they don't miss anything when it kicks off. They can catch the broadcast on Call of Duty's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

What to expect from Call of Duty Next 2024

The upcoming event will reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer experience, featuring live gameplay that showcases a major movement mechanic addition called Omnimovement. This new mechanic allows players to sprint, slide, and dive in any direction, including forward, backward, and sideways, enabling true 360-degree movement that’s a game-changer.

Omnimovement is the latest movement mechanic in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The live demonstration will be part of the COD Next event, where they will also unveil the maps and modes coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, along with a preview of the maps available during the beta.

For Black Ops 6 Zombies fans, the event will showcase one of the two round-based maps, Liberty Falls, with live gameplay.

As for Warzone enthusiasts, the highlight will be the reveal of a new map, Area 99, which is rumored to be a Resurgence map and will be integrated into the Battle Royale mode upon the launch of Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty Next 2024 viewership rewards

Apart from the reveal, fans who watch the stream live can also earn rewards based on how long they tune in. There are four rewards in total, each unlocked by reaching specific watch time milestones. Once unlocked, these rewards will be available when Black Ops 6 launches on October 25, 2024.

COD Next 2024 viewership rewards (Image via Activision)

Here are the rewards and watch times required to earn them:

30 minutes: “Mine” Emblem

“Mine” Emblem 60 minutes: “Earning Stripes” Calling Card

“Earning Stripes” Calling Card 90 minutes: “Tri Harder” Charm

“Tri Harder” Charm 120 minutes: “The Redactor” Weapon Blueprint

