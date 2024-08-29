If you are wondering how to redeem Black Ops 6 beta code ahead of this week's Black Ops 6 beta early access, there's a very simple way to do this. The beta build of the upcoming game will be available to everyone who has already pre-ordered it by purchasing either its Standard Edition or the Vault Edition.

This article will discuss the method of redeeming the Black Ops 6 beta code. Keep reading to know all the major details.

How to redeem Black Ops 6 beta code in easy steps

If you pre-ordered Black Ops 6 from a participating offline retail store, you should have a 13-character Beta code received via email in an online receipt or printed on the retail receipt.

Trending

You can redeem Black Ops 6 beta code by using Call of Duty's official website (Image via Activision)

Now, in order to redeem the code, you have to follow certain steps that will help you to successfully get a chance to play the early access beta build of the game.

Visit Call of Duty's official website. Log in with your Activision account ID. Select your platform (PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net or Steam). Enter your Black Ops 6 beta code and redeem it.

Once your Black Ops 6 beta code is successfully redeemed, you will be registered for Black Ops 6 beta early access. Next, you will get an Early Access Beta Token via email before the beta goes live on August 30, 2024. Then, you will have to log in with your Activision ID and enter the Early Access Beta Code attached to the Token.

That's pretty much everything there's to know about redeeming Black Ops 6 beta code successfully.

It's worth noting that if you have pre-ordered Black Ops 6 digitally for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Console, PC Game Pass) you don't need a beta code in the first place. You will automatically get access to Beta. When it goes live, you will be able to play it without any problem. A beta code is only needed in case the pre-order has been made through an offline retail store.

When does Black Ops 6 early access beta begin?

The Black Ops 6 beta early access will go live on August 30, 2024, at 10 AM PT. The early access will last until September 4, 2024, at 10 AM PT.

Black Ops 6 beta will offer access to different action-packed maps and modes (Image via Activision)

In the limited build of Black Ops 6, players will get access to Multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Order, and more. They will get to dive into various new maps as well like Pit, Gala, Babylon, Scud, and Derelict.

Not to mention that the beta gameplay will introduce them to the new global system of Omnimovement and it will be present in all of the game's modes apart from Multiplayer.

Read More: Black Ops 6 beta: Release date and time for all regions

For more news and the latest updates on Black Ops 6 beta, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback