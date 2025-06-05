Several Modern Warfare 4 (MW사) leaks have recently surfaced online, giving us a glimpse into how the upcoming game will be. These leaks discuss the movement systems, the possible narrative, and DMZ. Before we take a deep dive, there are a couple of things that you, as a reader, must consider.

Ad

First, the details that we will discuss are solely based on leaks and thus subject to change. Hence, they must be taken with a grain of salt. Second, there might be some spoilers for the upcoming title as well as the prequel, Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

With that out of the way, let us now explore every single leak we know so far.

Modern Warfare 4 (MW사) Campaign: All leaked details so far

Modern Warfare 4 (MW사) Campaign will be a direct sequel to MW3 (2023), and will pick up the storyline after Soap's death. The narrative will revolve around Task Force 141, led by Captain. Price, who is on a quest to take down Makarov and his Konni group. It's not only vengeance that's on Captain Price's mind.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the game, Makarov is involved in operations that could lead to World War 3. So, Task Force 141, the SAS, and the Republic of Korea Army (three factions) will join hands to stop Makarov's reign and put an end to his shenanigans. That is it for the story for now.

As for the title, it will reportedly be called Modern Warfare 사, where "사" is simply the Korean numeral for four. This suggests that there could be a significant role of the Republic of Korea Army in the Campaign.

Ad

Also read: Call of Duty 2026 is reportedly titled Modern Warfare 사 (MW4) and is set in North and South Korea

Modern Warfare 4 (MW사) gameplay details: Exploring all leaks

Modern Warfare 4 (MW사) gameplay is set in the modern era with some futuristic elements. So expect present-day warfare systems and weapons with some unique futuristic tech. We aren't quite sure how these futuristic warfare systems will fit with the game's setting.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Call of Duty has recently become all about movement, and MW4 is no different. As per leaks, the upcoming game will feature Omnimovement as well as wall-running, allowing players to use different platforms on the map to improvise their playstyles.

Modern Warfare 4 (MW사) maps and modes: All leaks so far

Modern Warfare 4 (MW사) is reportedly remastering most of the original Modern Warfare 3 (2011) maps for Multiplayer. But that is just about Multiplayer. We have another leak that suggests DMZ could be returning with MW4. As per leaks, the mode will feature PvE and PvPvE options. Irrespective of the game mode, a team will consist of three players, and there will be 12-16 teams per match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since both modes involve fighting AI enemies, Call of Duty is reportedly ramping up their AI model and how those characters will behave in-game, bringing them closer to the behavior of a real player. However, it won't be a part of the main title and will be a standalone game.

According to leaks, the mode will see maps designed specially for it, which wasn't the case with the original DMZ, which simply shared maps with Warzone. As for its content update cycle, leakers claim that it will receive substantial content updates every two seasons.

Ad

Expect in-game events in DMZ during matches that are "crucial" for survival. On top of that, the developers are reportedly working on a headquarters system, or a hub, where all players can interact with each other as seen in Call of Duty: World War 2.

Read more: Call of Duty 2025 Campaign cutscenes were reportedly shipped with Black Ops 6 Season 4 files

That covers all the known leaks about Modern Warfare 4 (MW사). We'll make sure to keep the article updated with new leaks as soon as they come up, and keep you updated on all the latest intel drops.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More