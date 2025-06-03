Call of Duty might reveal Black Ops 7 in Warzone and BO6 Season 4, suggests new leak

Call of Duty might just reveal Black Ops 7 in Warzone and BO6 Season 4. As per a recent leak by @realityuk_ on X, the upcoming COD title, which is deemed to be Black Ops 7, could be unveiled via an in-game event in Season 4 of the games. The reputed leaker found reference to this event by data mining the latest game files.

Read on to learn more about the recent leak and what their findings suggest about the possible reveal of the upcoming title.

Black Ops 7 reveal could be happening in Warzone and BO6 Season 4

Upon data mining the Warzone and BO6 Season 4 game files, @realityuk_ on X suggested that the Black Ops 7 reveal could be sooner than expected. The data-mined files had a string of code that read "sat_decor_event_coin_01". At first glance, this doesn't look anything out of the ordinary, as it merely suggests an in-game event with collectible coins.

However, @realityuk_ claimed that "SAT" was the prefix for Black Ops 7. Hence, with the highlight string having SAT as the prefix, it could hint that COD will unveil their upcoming game via an in-game event in Season 4.

It is also worth noting that Warzone and BO6 Season 4 has been extended to August 7, 2025, from July 24, 2025, possibly making way for the Black Ops 7 reveal.

Do note that this article is based on leaks and speculations. Call of Duty has yet to confirm any of these details. Hence, readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

