Call of Duty might reveal Black Ops 7 in Warzone and BO6 Season 4, suggests new leak

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jun 03, 2025 14:08 GMT
Black Ops 7 reveal could happen sooner than expected (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty might just reveal Black Ops 7 in Warzone and BO6 Season 4. As per a recent leak by @realityuk_ on X, the upcoming COD title, which is deemed to be Black Ops 7, could be unveiled via an in-game event in Season 4 of the games. The reputed leaker found reference to this event by data mining the latest game files.

Read on to learn more about the recent leak and what their findings suggest about the possible reveal of the upcoming title.

Black Ops 7 reveal could be happening in Warzone and BO6 Season 4

Upon data mining the Warzone and BO6 Season 4 game files, @realityuk_ on X suggested that the Black Ops 7 reveal could be sooner than expected. The data-mined files had a string of code that read "sat_decor_event_coin_01". At first glance, this doesn't look anything out of the ordinary, as it merely suggests an in-game event with collectible coins.

However, @realityuk_ claimed that "SAT" was the prefix for Black Ops 7. Hence, with the highlight string having SAT as the prefix, it could hint that COD will unveil their upcoming game via an in-game event in Season 4.

It is also worth noting that Warzone and BO6 Season 4 has been extended to August 7, 2025, from July 24, 2025, possibly making way for the Black Ops 7 reveal.

Do note that this article is based on leaks and speculations. Call of Duty has yet to confirm any of these details. Hence, readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

About the author
Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh Kalita

Twitter icon

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
