All Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 Dark Ops challenges and how to complete them

Call of Duty has introduced four new Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 Dark Ops challenges. These challenges are unique and can be quite difficult to complete. For those unaware, the Dark Ops challenges are secret tasks that players must complete to earn unique Calling Cards. These cards are extremely rare, and users who have gone the extra mile will possess them in their showcase. This makes the Dark Ops challenges highly sought after among the hardcore fans of the game.

So, if you are one of them and wish to complete them all, we'll take a closer look at all the Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 Dark Ops challenges and how to complete them in this quick guide.

How to complete all Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 Dark Ops challenges

Here are all the Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 Dark Ops challenges and how you can complete them:

"Of Legend" Dark Ops Challenge

This specific challenge can be completed by defeating The Guardian on Citadelle des Morts with a sword. Do note that you must use your sword to deal damage, meaning that if you deal damage with other weapons and then finish the boss fight with a sword, it won't count. All damage must come from your sword to complete it.

Reward: "Of Legend" Calling Card

"Grief Goat" Dark Ops Challenge

This is a pretty straightforward challenge. To complete it, all you must do is win 115 matches of Grief in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Reward: "Grief Goat" Calling Card

"Apex Prey" Dark Ops Challenge

This one is a bit tricky to complete, and is arguably one of the most difficult Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 Dark Ops challenges. To complete it, you must first get on the back of the Z-Rex on Shattered Veil and kill it with a melee weapon. Here's the fun part, though, unlike the "Of Legend" challenge, you can complete it by just dealing the final blow with a melee weapon. You do not have to use your melee the entire fight.

Reward: "Apex Prey" Calling Card

"Friendship Ended" Dark Ops Challenge

This challenge had fans scratching their heads for days. Fortunately, players have solved it, and now you can too. To complete this task, you must activate the Jump Scare Easter Egg on The Tomb and scare a squad mate. That's it. If you aren't sure how to scare a squad mate, simply activate the Easter Egg and wait till the whispers begin. As soon as you do, melee your teammate and it will transfer to them.

Needless to say, this is the only challenge in Season 4 that cannot be completed in Solos, and you'll need at least one squadmate (co-op).

Reward: "Friendship Ended" Calling Card

That covers all the Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 Dark Ops challenges and how you can complete them.

