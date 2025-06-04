FaZe Swagg accuses Warzone Ranked of being terrorized by "teams of 9+ hackers"

FaZe Swagg recently streamed a Warzone game and reportedly ran into a team of nine or more hackers. The official Nuke Squad page subsequently posted the clip on their official X account, highlighting Swagg's experience, much to the bafflement of fans. The caption of the post read:
"Teams of 9+ Hackers teaming are currently taking over Warzone Ranked and Pub to the point Warzone is UNPLAYABLE this has been going on for 6 days now..."
The official page indicated that the issue has been persistent in Warzone, and the interactions between FaZe Swagg and his teammates in the clip suggested that there may be more than one team using unfair means.
Warzone Ranked may be plagued by entire teams of hackers, according to FaZe Swagg
FaZe Swagg's clip from one of his recent streams showed the team in a fray with several opponents. In the midst of it all, multiple teammates reported having dealt with a team of hackers earlier in the game.
At the same time, Swagg reported an opponent for hacking while recounting that he'd already done so before. As the clip continues, one of his teammates explains that it was a team of nine hackers.
That being said, it's difficult to tell if FaZe Swagg and his team actually ran into a team of nine hackers. However, given WZ's reputation with cheaters, this is not unplausible. Cheaters and cheat providers have been a rampant issue despite action being taken by Activision to curb the use of unfair means.
