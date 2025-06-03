Warzone Season 4 camo swap glitch: How to use MW2 and MW3 camos on Black Ops 6 weapons

The Warzone Season 4 camo swap glitch lets you equip any MW2 and MW3 camos on Black Ops 6 weapons. It is not a game-breaking glitch by any means, and all of the benefits gained are purely cosmetic. As of this writing, the game does not allow you to equip camos from older Call of Duty games on Black Ops 6 guns.

That said, using this glitch, you can bypass this and use older camos on the latest weapons. Before we begin the actual guide, there are a couple of things you need to note.

First, you must have Black Ops 6 installed. Second, have plenty of time in hand because although the glitch is simple, executing it can be time-consuming.

So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at how you can use MW2 and MW3 camos on Black Ops 6 weapons by exploiting the Warzone Season 4 camo swap glitch.

Step-by-step guide to using any MW2 and MW3 camos on Black Ops 6 weapons with Warzone Season 4 camo swap glitch

To get started with the Warzone Season 4 camo swap glitch and use MW2 and MW3 camos on Black Ops 6 weapons, follow these steps:

Launch Warzone and head over to your Loadouts menu.

Select any Blueprint that you own and create three duplicates of it. Make sure not to duplicate from another duplicate.

Now, equip the first duplicate Blueprint in that loadout.

Next, head over to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and equip the second duplicate Blueprint.

Head back to Warzone and proceed to delete all three duplicates.

Navigate to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and now equip a Charm to the second duplicated Blueprint. Even though you have deleted it in the previous step, it'll still be in the game.

Go back to Warzone again and select Private Match and create a new match. You can choose any mode or map of your choice.

Select Join Squad and head to the Weapons tab.

Now, go over to any class and duplicate any Blueprint three times. You will notice that the shooter now doesn't allow you to create more than one duplicate, but still notifies you that you created a new duplicate.

Next, select a new class and equip any MW2 or MW3 gun that allows you to equip the old camo you want.

In the same class, equip any Black Ops 6 gun you want the camo for and select "Create a new build." The glitched camo will now be applied to the BO6 weapon.

Now, quit Warzone Private Match and rejoin.

Go to your loadouts again and equip your preferred attachments to the glitched weapon.

Finally, create another duplicate of the glitch weapon.

Equipping MW2 and MW3 camos on Black Ops 6 weapons using the Warzone Season 4 camo swap glitch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

That's it. Now, equip the duplicate in your Warzone loadout, and you can use the camo in-game. However, do note that the Black Ops 6 weapon you're attempting the glitch for must have at least five Military camos unlocked for it, or it won't work for your weapon.

Furthermore, do note that the Warzone Season 4 camo swap glitch won't work in Black Ops 6.

That covers everything that you need to know about the Warzone Season 4 camo swap glitch and how you can exploit it to equip any MW2 and MW3 camo on Black Ops 6 weapons.

