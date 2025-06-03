How to get Ana de Armas operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Ana de Armas Operator has officially arrived in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Call of Duty x Ballerina collaboration. Ana de Armas, a popular actress who portrays Eve Macarro in the film, is now featured as a playable in-game Operator.
Two variants of the Operator are available, each designed to reflect her character from the movie. This is a great opportunity for fans of Ana de Armas and even John Wick enthusiasts to collect this visually striking operator that fits well within the Call of Duty universe.
However, this Operator is not available for free. In this article, we’ll provide all the necessary details on how to acquire the Ana de Armas Operator in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to acquire the Ana de Armas Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
To unlock the Ana de Armas Operator in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you’ll need to purchase the Ballerina bundle, which is available in the in-game store for 2,800 Call of Duty Points (CP).
Before purchasing, make sure your account has enough CP. If not, you can easily buy the required amount directly through the in-game store.
Since CP is sold in fixed packs, you'll need to spend around $24 to get enough for the bundle. Here’s a breakdown of the current Call of Duty Points pricing in real-world currency:
- 200 COD Points: $1.99
- 500 COD Points: $4.99
- 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99
- 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99
- 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99
- 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99
- 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99
- 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99
Once you purchase the bundle, all included items will be immediately available in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
All included items in the Ballerina bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The Ballerina bundle is a valuable addition for collectors, offering great content for its price. It features 11 items, with the main highlight being the new Ana de Armas Operator who comes with two unique skin variants. One skin features her in a bright red velvet dress, while the other showcases her in a black trench coat with a turtleneck underneath.
In addition to the Operator, the bundle includes three weapon blueprints and an exclusive Finishing Move tailored to match her deadly style.
Here’s a full list of the items included in the Ballerina bundle:
- “Eve Macarro” Operator Skin
- “Ruska Rogue” Operator Skin
- “Relevé” AK-74 assault rifle Blueprint (High Table Coin Tracers; High Table Coin Death FX)
- “Plié” Saug SMG Blueprint (High Table Coin Tracers; High Table Coin Death FX)
- “Arabesque” 9MM PM pistol Blueprint (High Table Coin Tracers; High Table Coin Death FX)
- “Dance With Death” Finishing Move
- “Pirouette” Emote
- “Keepsake” Weapon Charm
- “Caged Grace” Emblem
- “Pas de Deux” animated Calling Card
- “Take a Bow” Loading Screen
