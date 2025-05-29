All available Grief Arenas in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Complete list)

Grief is a returning mode in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4, and features multiple Grief Arenas. Last seen in Black Ops 2, this mode was a fan favorite among the community. It features a unique mechanic: eight players are split into two teams of four, competing indirectly to survive longer. While players can't directly damage each other, they can sabotage the opposing team through certain actions.

Ad

Grief is available on every map: Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, and Shattered Veil. However, not all areas of each map will be accessible. Instead, specific arenas featuring key points of interest will serve as the battlegrounds.

There are 11 Grief Arenas in total, and this article will provide detailed information on each one featured in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Zombies: All available Grief Arenas

As mentioned, there are 11 Grief Arenas in Black Ops 6 Zombies. These arenas are designed to accommodate eight players, with varying layouts: some feature three points of interest (POIs), others have two, and a few have one (like the Dark Aether Nexus in The Tomb).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The variety of arenas adds depth to the mode, as each offers a distinct tactical experience and gameplay challenge.

Below is a list of all 11 Grief Arenas in Black Ops 6 Zombies, along with the points of interest each one includes.

Liberty Falls Arena 1: Pump & Pay, Motor Lodge, and Fuller’s Liberty Lanes

Pump & Pay, Motor Lodge, and Fuller’s Liberty Lanes Liberty Falls Arena 2: Dark Aether Church, Cemetery, Hilltop

Dark Aether Church, Cemetery, Hilltop Terminus Arena 1: Bio Lab

Bio Lab Terminus Arena 2: Crab Island

Crab Island Citadelle des Morts Arena: Courtyard, Ramparts, and Entrance Hall

Courtyard, Ramparts, and Entrance Hall The Tomb Arena 1: Dig Site, Mausoleum

Dig Site, Mausoleum The Tomb Arena 2: Dark Aether Nexus

Dark Aether Nexus Shattered Veil Arena 1: Garden Pond, Lower Terrace

Garden Pond, Lower Terrace Shattered Veil Arena 2: Upper Terrace, Shem’s Henge, Motor Court

Upper Terrace, Shem’s Henge, Motor Court Shattered Veil Arena 3: Mansion Foyer, Overlook, East Foyer, Library

Mansion Foyer, Overlook, East Foyer, Library Shattered Veil Arena 4: West Hallways, Southwest Balcony, Bottlery

Ad

Each Grief Arena includes all core gameplay mechanics from the start, such as the Arsenal Machine, Pack-a-Punch Machine, Mystery Box, Crafting Table, GobbleGum Machines, Armor Wall Buys, and the Der Wunderfizz machine.

However, there are certain restrictions: Wonder Weapons are not available, and some GobbleGums, like Exit Strategy, Idle Eyes, Wonderbar!, Time Out, and Flavor Hex, are disabled.

As the rounds progress, Capture Zones will keep appearing at regular intervals in different sections of the arena. Capturing them will impose penalties on the rival team, giving your squad a tactical edge. Ultimately, the goal is to outlast the opposing team by surviving longer.

Ad

Also read: How to get Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies and how to use it

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More