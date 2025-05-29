All available Grief Arenas in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Complete list)

Grief is a returning mode in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4, and features multiple Grief Arenas. Last seen in Black Ops 2, this mode was a fan favorite among the community. It features a unique mechanic: eight players are split into two teams of four, competing indirectly to survive longer. While players can't directly damage each other, they can sabotage the opposing team through certain actions.
Grief is available on every map: Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, and Shattered Veil. However, not all areas of each map will be accessible. Instead, specific arenas featuring key points of interest will serve as the battlegrounds.
There are 11 Grief Arenas in total, and this article will provide detailed information on each one featured in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Black Ops 6 Zombies: All available Grief Arenas
As mentioned, there are 11 Grief Arenas in Black Ops 6 Zombies. These arenas are designed to accommodate eight players, with varying layouts: some feature three points of interest (POIs), others have two, and a few have one (like the Dark Aether Nexus in The Tomb).
The variety of arenas adds depth to the mode, as each offers a distinct tactical experience and gameplay challenge.
Below is a list of all 11 Grief Arenas in Black Ops 6 Zombies, along with the points of interest each one includes.
- Liberty Falls Arena 1: Pump & Pay, Motor Lodge, and Fuller’s Liberty Lanes
- Liberty Falls Arena 2: Dark Aether Church, Cemetery, Hilltop
- Terminus Arena 1: Bio Lab
- Terminus Arena 2: Crab Island
- Citadelle des Morts Arena: Courtyard, Ramparts, and Entrance Hall
- The Tomb Arena 1: Dig Site, Mausoleum
- The Tomb Arena 2: Dark Aether Nexus
- Shattered Veil Arena 1: Garden Pond, Lower Terrace
- Shattered Veil Arena 2: Upper Terrace, Shem’s Henge, Motor Court
- Shattered Veil Arena 3: Mansion Foyer, Overlook, East Foyer, Library
- Shattered Veil Arena 4: West Hallways, Southwest Balcony, Bottlery
Each Grief Arena includes all core gameplay mechanics from the start, such as the Arsenal Machine, Pack-a-Punch Machine, Mystery Box, Crafting Table, GobbleGum Machines, Armor Wall Buys, and the Der Wunderfizz machine.
However, there are certain restrictions: Wonder Weapons are not available, and some GobbleGums, like Exit Strategy, Idle Eyes, Wonderbar!, Time Out, and Flavor Hex, are disabled.
As the rounds progress, Capture Zones will keep appearing at regular intervals in different sections of the arena. Capturing them will impose penalties on the rival team, giving your squad a tactical edge. Ultimately, the goal is to outlast the opposing team by surviving longer.
