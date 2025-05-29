Warzone playlist update (May 29, 2025 - June 12, 2025): Everything we know

The Warzone playlist update (May 29, 2025 - June 12, 2025) is now live. Rolled out alongside the launch of Season 4, this update introduces a new limited-time mode (LTM), Clash, which is now part of the current rotation. This new LTM is the main highlight alongside Battle Royale Casual Solos, another newly added mode.

The current playlist went live on May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT and will remain active for 14 days, concluding on June 12, 2025. A new update is expected after this period, which may bring further changes.

This article outlines the details of the current Warzone playlist update, including all available maps and modes during this period.

Warzone playlist update (May 29, 2025 - June 12, 2025): All available maps and modes

Below is the list of maps and modes available as part of the Call of Duty Warzone playlist update (May 29, 2025 - June 12, 2025):

Warzone playlist update (May 29, 2025 - June 12, 2025) (Image via Activision)

Battle Royale (Duos, Quads) - Verdansk

Verdansk Ranked Play BR (Trios) - Verdansk

Verdansk Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads) - Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island Clash 52v52 (Quads) - Verdansk (Limited-time mode)

Verdansk (Limited-time mode) Plunder (Quads) - Verdansk

Verdansk Battle Royale Casual (Solos, Quads) - Verdansk

As previously stated, the main highlight is the Clash LTM, which features a large-scale 52v52 mode combining Team Deathmatch and Domination in a 15-minute match. Expect intense battles across various sections of the Verdansk map.

Another notable change is the removal of Solos from the standard Battle Royale mode and its addition to Battle Royale Casual. Introduced in Season 3, BR Casual has gained significant popularity within the community. Its defining feature is the mix of real players and identifiable bots, which has resonated well with players.

With this update, the developers are experimenting by adding another squad option - Solos - to BR Casual. They will monitor daily active users and player feedback before deciding whether to expand squad options further or revert to Quads-only in the next update.

That covers everything about the Warzone playlist update (May 29, 2025 - June 12, 2025) that you should know about.

Until the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update, you should lower your expectations, as no significant changes are expected.

However, the Reloaded update will introduce several new modes, including Resurgence Casual, a new LTM called Havoc Royale, and Resurgence Ranked Play.

