All weapon balancing changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Black Ops 6 Season 4 is now live, bringing a host of new content to the game along with several gameplay balance changes, including weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more. The weapon changes have been carefully made based on in-game data to assess whether weapons are balanced or exhibiting overpowered or underpowered traits.

To ensure fair gameplay, these adjustments were introduced to maintain balance across both Multiplayer and Zombies modes. This article covers all the weapon changes implemented in Black Ops 6 Season 4.

Every weapon buff and nerf in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)

Here are all the weapon changes implemented to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 4, as described in the patch notes:

Assault rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)

XM4

Attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 45% to 40%.

Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

AK-74

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 0 – 38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 0 – 40.6m ⇧

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: >38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: >40.6m ⇧

Attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 50% to 35%.

Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Marksman Foregrip

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.

AMES 85

Attachment adjustments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

GPR 91

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: 0 – 22.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: 0 – 45.7m ⇧

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 22.3 – 45.7m

Post-Patch:

None (Removed)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >45.7m

Attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 40% to 35%.

Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.

Model L

Attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 55% to 45%.

Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Goblin Mk2

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 25% to 30%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

AS VAL

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 0 – 19.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 0 – 19.1m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 18

Range: 19.2 – 43.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 19 ⇧

Range: 19.2 – 43.2m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 16

Range: >43.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 16

Range: >43.2m

Krig C

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

Cypher 091

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

Kilo 141

General adjustments

Increased View Kick strength.

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.

CR-56 AMAX

General adjustments

Increased View Kick strength and deviation.

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.

SMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)

C9

Attachment adjustments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

KSV

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.

Tanto .22

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

PP-919

Attachment adjustments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.

Jackal PDW

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Saug

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.

PPSh-41

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Ladra

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.

Shotgun changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)

ASG-89

Attachment adjustments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

Maelstrom

Attachment adjustments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

LMG changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)

Attachment adjustments for all LMGs

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

PU-21

General adjustments

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation.

Movement Speed increased from 4.5m/s to 4.6m/s.

Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6.1m/s to 6.2m/s.

ADS Movement Speed increased.

ADS Firing Movement Speed increased from 2.1m/s to 2.3m/s.

Attachment adjustments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 45% to 50%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 20% to 30%.

XMG

General adjustments

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation.

Movement Speed increased from 4.3m/s to 4.4m/s.

Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6m/s to 6.1m/s.

ADS Movement Speed increased from 2.4m/s to 2.5m/s.

ADS Firing Movement Speed increased from 1.7m/s to 1.9m/s.

GPMG-7

General adjustments

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation.

Movement Speed increased from 4.4m/s to 4.5m/s.

Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6m/s to 6.1m/s.

ADS Movement Speed increased.

ADS Firing Movement Speed increased from 1.9m/s to 2.1m/s.

Feng 82

General adjustments

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation.

Movement Speed slightly increased.

Sprinting Movement Speed slightly increased.

ADS Movement Speed slightly increased.

ADS Firing Movement Speed increased from 2.4m/s to 2.5m/s.

Attachment adjustments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 45% to 50%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 20% to 30%

Marksman rifle changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)

SWAT 5.56

General adjustments

Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.22s to 0.19s.

Adjustments to the recoil pattern within the burst.

Attachment adjustments

Rapid Fire:

Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.17s to 0.16s.

Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 30% to 50%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 30% to 50%.

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.

Tsarkov 7.62

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 25%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

AEK-973

General adjustments

Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.325s to 0.29s.

Attachment adjustments

Rapid Fire

Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.295s to 0.26s.

Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 50% to 60%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 50% to 60%.

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.

DM-10

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.

TR2

General adjustments

Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.35s.

Attachment adjustments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.

Special weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)

D1.3 Sector

General adjustments

Addressed an issue with projectile behavior when firing into water.

Every weapon buff and nerf in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Zombies)

Here are all the weapon changes implemented to Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4, as described in the patch notes:

Pistol adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Zombies)

Stryder .22

General adjustments

Increased Pack-a-Punch damage by 100%.

Increased Ammo from 360 to 440.

Reduced Penetration damage falloff by 40%.

9mm PM

Attachment adjustments

Increased Pack-a-Punch damage by 50%.

Increased Pack-a-Punch damage range by 100%.

Increased Ammo from 320 to 360.

Scaled Gun and View kick down by 20%.

Reduced Penetration damage falloff by 40%.

Grekhova

General adjustments

Increased Damage by 150%.

Reduced Damage Range by 30%.

Marksman rifle changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Zombies)

Tsarkov 7.62

General adjustments

Increased Pack-a-Punch critical Damage by 50%.

Increased ADS speed by 50%.

Lowered Gun and view kick by 80%.

DM-10

General adjustments

Increased Pack-a-Punch critical Damage by 60%.

TR2

General adjustments

Increased Damage by 40%.

Increased Critical Damage by 90%.

Lowered Gun and View Kick by 40%.

