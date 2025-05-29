All weapon balancing changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Black Ops 6 Season 4 is now live, bringing a host of new content to the game along with several gameplay balance changes, including weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more. The weapon changes have been carefully made based on in-game data to assess whether weapons are balanced or exhibiting overpowered or underpowered traits.
To ensure fair gameplay, these adjustments were introduced to maintain balance across both Multiplayer and Zombies modes. This article covers all the weapon changes implemented in Black Ops 6 Season 4.
Every weapon buff and nerf in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)
Here are all the weapon changes implemented to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 4, as described in the patch notes:
Assault rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)
XM4
Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 45% to 40%.
- Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
AK-74
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 0 – 38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 0 – 40.6m ⇧
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: >38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: >40.6m ⇧
Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 50% to 35%.
- Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Marksman Foregrip
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.
AMES 85
Attachment adjustments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
GPR 91
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: 0 – 22.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: 0 – 45.7m ⇧
- Medium Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: 22.3 – 45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- None (Removed)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >45.7m
Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 40% to 35%.
- Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.
Model L
Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 55% to 45%.
- Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
Goblin Mk2
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 25% to 30%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
AS VAL
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: 0 – 19.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: 0 – 19.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 18
- Range: 19.2 – 43.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 19 ⇧
- Range: 19.2 – 43.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 16
- Range: >43.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 16
- Range: >43.2m
Krig C
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
Cypher 091
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
Kilo 141
General adjustments
- Increased View Kick strength.
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.
CR-56 AMAX
General adjustments
- Increased View Kick strength and deviation.
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%.
SMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)
C9
Attachment adjustments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
KSV
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.
Tanto .22
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
PP-919
Attachment adjustments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.
Jackal PDW
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
Saug
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.
PPSh-41
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
Ladra
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.
Shotgun changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)
ASG-89
Attachment adjustments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
Maelstrom
Attachment adjustments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
LMG changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)
Attachment adjustments for all LMGs
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
PU-21
General adjustments
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation.
- Movement Speed increased from 4.5m/s to 4.6m/s.
- Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6.1m/s to 6.2m/s.
- ADS Movement Speed increased.
- ADS Firing Movement Speed increased from 2.1m/s to 2.3m/s.
Attachment adjustments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 45% to 50%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 20% to 30%.
XMG
General adjustments
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation.
- Movement Speed increased from 4.3m/s to 4.4m/s.
- Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6m/s to 6.1m/s.
- ADS Movement Speed increased from 2.4m/s to 2.5m/s.
- ADS Firing Movement Speed increased from 1.7m/s to 1.9m/s.
GPMG-7
General adjustments
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation.
- Movement Speed increased from 4.4m/s to 4.5m/s.
- Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6m/s to 6.1m/s.
- ADS Movement Speed increased.
- ADS Firing Movement Speed increased from 1.9m/s to 2.1m/s.
Feng 82
General adjustments
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation.
- Movement Speed slightly increased.
- Sprinting Movement Speed slightly increased.
- ADS Movement Speed slightly increased.
- ADS Firing Movement Speed increased from 2.4m/s to 2.5m/s.
Attachment adjustments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 45% to 50%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 20% to 30%
Marksman rifle changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)
SWAT 5.56
General adjustments
- Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.22s to 0.19s.
- Adjustments to the recoil pattern within the burst.
Attachment adjustments
- Rapid Fire:
- Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.17s to 0.16s.
- Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 30% to 50%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 30% to 50%.
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.
Tsarkov 7.62
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 25%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
AEK-973
General adjustments
- Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.325s to 0.29s.
Attachment adjustments
- Rapid Fire
- Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.295s to 0.26s.
- Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 50% to 60%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 50% to 60%.
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.
DM-10
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.
TR2
General adjustments
- Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.35s.
Attachment adjustments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%.
Special weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Multiplayer)
D1.3 Sector
General adjustments
- Addressed an issue with projectile behavior when firing into water.
Every weapon buff and nerf in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Zombies)
Here are all the weapon changes implemented to Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4, as described in the patch notes:
Pistol adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Zombies)
Stryder .22
General adjustments
- Increased Pack-a-Punch damage by 100%.
- Increased Ammo from 360 to 440.
- Reduced Penetration damage falloff by 40%.
9mm PM
Attachment adjustments
- Increased Pack-a-Punch damage by 50%.
- Increased Pack-a-Punch damage range by 100%.
- Increased Ammo from 320 to 360.
- Scaled Gun and View kick down by 20%.
- Reduced Penetration damage falloff by 40%.
Grekhova
General adjustments
- Increased Damage by 150%.
- Reduced Damage Range by 30%.
Marksman rifle changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Zombies)
Tsarkov 7.62
General adjustments
- Increased Pack-a-Punch critical Damage by 50%.
- Increased ADS speed by 50%.
- Lowered Gun and view kick by 80%.
DM-10
General adjustments
- Increased Pack-a-Punch critical Damage by 60%.
TR2
General adjustments
- Increased Damage by 40%.
- Increased Critical Damage by 90%.
- Lowered Gun and View Kick by 40%.
