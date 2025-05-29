How to get Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies and how to use it 

Shatter Blast is a returning Ammo Mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies, reintroduced with Season 4. Previously featured in both Black Ops Cold War and MW3 Zombies, this popular mod now returns in the latest iteration.

Ad

When equipped, this Ammo Mod allows your bullets to deal explosive damage to undead enemies. It’s especially effective against armored enemies, as the explosions can break through their armor.

Its effectiveness can be further increased using the new Augment feature in BO6 Zombies. With augments, you can enhance various aspects of the Ammo Mod, such as explosion size, increase the rate of explosions, and more.

This article will detail how to obtain the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies and how best to use it.

Ad

Trending

How to get Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Shatter Blast Ammo Mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies is available by default; no specific unlock requirements are needed. You can simply jump into a Zombies match and equip it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, to use it, you’ll need to purchase the Ammo Mod during a match using the Arsenal Machine. First, collect 500 Salvage, then head to the Arsenal Machine and buy the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod. Before making the purchase, ensure you’re holding the weapon you want to equip it on; this way, the mod will be applied directly to that weapon.

Once equipped, just shoot at enemies, and the Ammo Mod's explosive effect will trigger randomly. Keep in mind that it won’t activate with every shot. After it's triggered, a short cooldown period will follow before it activates again.

Ad

Also read: PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle: Price, where to buy, and more

What Augments are available for Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Using Augments with Shatter Blast grants additional benefits that significantly enhance its performance. However, these Augments are not unlocked by default. To access them, you’ll first need to research the Ammo Mod. Head to the Augments menu, select the Research Augments tab, and choose Shatter Blast. Then, start playing matches; after a few playthroughs, you’ll gradually unlock all six Augments: three Major and three Minor.

Ad

Keep in mind that you can only equip one Minor and one Major Augment to your Ammo Mod at a time.

There’s no way to instantly unlock these Augments, you must unlock them manually through gameplay.

Available Augments for the Ammo Mod (Image via Activision)

Here are all the available Augments for the Ammo Mod:

Ad

Major Augments

Big Game: Can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion.

Can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion. Blast Chain: On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession.

On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession. Blast Repair: For every enemy that has its armor destroyed by the Ammo Mod, armor health will be restored for the player.

Minor Augments

Blast Zone: Increase the size of the explosion.

Increase the size of the explosion. Blast Boost: Increase the explosion damage.

Increase the explosion damage. Blast Wave: Normal enemies are knocked down by the explosion.

Ad

Also read: What to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies in Season 4

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More