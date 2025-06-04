Warzone Season 4: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk

The best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 4 will not only help you win more gunfights, but possibly also matches. In the latest update, the developers introduced a plethora of weapon balance adjustments. This led to drastic changes in the meta. Weapons such as the CR-56 AMAX, while still good, are no longer a meta pick.

Hence, it is time for players to update their loadouts to remain competitive. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the five best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 4, so that you always have the upper hand in combat.

Five best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 4

Given below are the five best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 4:

Krig C

Best Krig C loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Krig C has turned out to be the ultimate meta in Season 4. It has low recoil, a TTK of just 658 ms at up to 44 meters, and decent damage output. This makes it a solid pick for mid-range as well as long-range combat. Considering that the map of Verdansk is pretty huge, where most engagements happen at medium ranges, it simply has no competition in those scenarios.

To transform it into one of the best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk, you must equip all the attachments that are listed below:

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

LC10

Best LC10 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The LC10 SMG is one of the new weapons to join the shooter in Season 4, and it has been able to climb the ranks to become meta-tier pretty quickly. With a TTK of 525 ms at up to 12 meters, this firearm kills extremely fast and must be your go-to pick for close-range engagements. It has a moderate rate of fire, a decent damage profile, and some of the best handling stats in the game.

We recommend using the following loadout to mitigate its cons and further improve its pros:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

SWAT 5.56

Best SWAT 5.56 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The SWAT 5.56 has been able to maintain its position among the best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Season 4. The Marksman Rifle, on its own, is not that great. What makes it stand out from the rest is the GRAU Conversion Kit, which transforms it into a full-auto AR, capable of easily dismantling enemies at long ranges with ease.

Furthermore, the weapon has a lower base recoil, which makes it beginner-friendly.

Here's the loadout we recommend using with the SWAT 5.56 to get the most out of it:

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Full Auto Extended Mag

Full Auto Extended Mag Fire Mods: SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion

HDR

Best HDR loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Just like the SWAT 5.56, the HDR Sniper Rifle has also been able to maintain its spot among the meta weapons. The Sniper Rifle will still one-shot enemies at any given range and is a nuisance (for the opponents) in the right hands. However, the HDR can be a bit on the slower end due to it being a bulky rifle. Fortunately, these issues can be mitigated to an extent.

To achieve the best outcome with the HDR in Warzone Season 4 and transform it into one of the best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk, we recommend using the following:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Lightweight Bipod

Lightweight Bipod Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: 108mm Overpressured

FFAR 1

Best FFAR 1 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Finally, among the best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk is the FFAR 1 Assault Rifle. It joined the game in Season 4 and has quickly become a fan favorite. What makes it so popular is how easy it is to use because of its low kick and recoil. It is essentially the jack of all trades, and is favored by newcomers as well as veterans.

The FFAR 1 works best for medium-range fights. Fortunately, there is no shortage of those scenarios on the map of Verdansk.

We recommend using the following attachments with the Assault Rifle for the best results:

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: G-Grip

G-Grip Magazine: Extended Mag II

That covers our five best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 4.

