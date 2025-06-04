Call of Duty 2026 is reportedly titled Modern Warfare 사 (MW4) and is set in North and South Korea

Call of Duty 2026 is likely taking a brand-new approach to telling the story of the Modern Warfare saga. According to prominent leaker @TheGhostofHope, the upcoming title, which we all thought would be Modern Warfare 4, might be titled slightly differently than we assumed. Not only that, his sources also hinted that the game is set in Korea, featuring both the North and South.

If you want to learn more about Call of Duty 2026 and its title, read below.

Call of Duty 2026 reportedly titled Modern Warfare 사

The leaker claims that Call of Duty 2026 will be titled Modern Warfare 사 instead of Modern Warfare 4, with "사" being the Korean word for the number four. If true, this would mark the first time a Call of Duty title uses a non-English number in its name.

The leak also reveals that the game will feature three major factions. The iconic Task Force 141 will return alongside the SAS, joined by a new faction, the Republic of Korea. Previously, there were leaks about the campaign being a split narrative similar to MW (2019), where players would play as different factions. It seems that the leak is only getting stronger.

The leaker also stated,

"The campaign is planned to feature both South Korea and North Korea in a significant role. 141/SAS/Republic of Korea Army are the three major factions you play as to take down Makarov and the Konni Group, who are conducting false flag operations to start a third World War. MW사's story will follow up on MWIII's ending, with Shepherd being killed by Price and Soap being killed by Makarov."

According to multiple sources, Infinity Ward is developing Call of Duty 2026. The studio is reportedly bringing back the DMZ mode and introducing a new engine, which will also be integrated into Warzone. However, the revolutionary Omnimovement system, heavily emphasized in the current Black Ops era, may not be included in Modern Warfare 4. Instead, there will be some sort of futuristic weapons and technology in the game that players will be able to explore.

That covers everything we know about Call of Duty 2026 so far. Check out our other Call of Duty-related news and guides for more updates.

