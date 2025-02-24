Modern Warfare 4 campaign details leaked, hints at multiple shocking elements

Potential plot details from the Modern Warfare 4 campaign have been leaked online by a popular source. If the leaked information is assumed valid, it could serve as a major hint about the game's storyline, which is yet to be announced officially. According to popular COD leaker @Vondyispog, Modern Warfare 4 may be released in 2026 under the leadership of Infinity Ward as developers. The leaker also shed some light on the overall plot of the campaign.

The Call of Duty franchise recently received a new installment in Black Ops 6, earlier in 2024. Another major title spawning in 2026 may seem difficult to believe, but the developers have a knack for releasing new titles every so often.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Modern Warfare 4 plot potentially leaks online and goes viral

The Modern Warfare 4 campaign plot may have a lot of shocking elements to keep the fans guessing. According to @Vondyispog, the storyline will have a split narrative similar to the MW trilogy and MW (2019). Under this, players may get to play as Task Force 141 and the SAS for one of the POVs, and Demon Dogs and the USMC for the second.

While the former POV could focus on stealth and infiltration, the latter could have more to do with urban warfare and powerful firefights. The exact details regarding the missions were not leaked, but a New York-based mission could be a part of the Modern Warfare 4 campaign.

Unfortunately, if the leaks are to be believed, fan-favorite character John "Soap" MacTavish is still dead. The upcoming title may not revive him in any way, shape, or form. In their post, @Vondyispog explained the overall tonality of the campaign, saying:

"Last story comment is, the game will be attempting to go for MW (2019)'s strategy of containing many shock value moments and a much darker tone, there will be less of an emphasis on 141 being "heroes" and more so just above average soldiers that are revered as being the best of the best and willing to do anything to accomplish the mission, with morals taking more of a backseat against what gets results."

Overall, it appears that the campaign plot of Modern Warfare 4 will be quite interesting but may or may not feature popular recurring characters. The main antagonist, however, is predicted to be someone from Vladimir Makarov's inner circle. For those unaware, Makarov is a recurring antagonist and the leader of the Ultranationalist cell.

