Call of Duty reportedly launches new ban wave targeting EngineOwning cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Call of Duty has reportedly launched a new ban wave, specifically targeting Black Ops 6 and Warzone players using EngineOwning cheats. Recently, @ItsHapa on X shared a report from the cheat maker EngineOwning, where the latter has admitted to having their cheats detected by COD and that it has resulted in widespread bans for users who have subscribed to the service.
Considering the massive surge in cheating activity in Season 4 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone, it seems like the developers are finally cracking down on cheaters again. Read on to learn more about EngineOwning's report and the recent ban wave from Call of Duty.
Massive ban wave hits EngineOwning cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The recent target of Call of Duty's ban seems to be EngineOwning cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. For those unaware, EngineOwning is an infamous cheat provider for COD games. They sell subscriptions to their cheats (which they claim are undetectable) and frequently update their status if the latest build of their tools is still undetected.
Also read: FaZe Swagg accuses Warzone Ranked of being terrorized by "teams of 9+ hackers"
To prevent cheaters from getting detected, their cheats are usually sold along with a spoofer, which protects the player's true identity. Recently, the cheat provider updated the status of their cheat tool to "Detected", meaning that if players cheat using it, they will get caught. As for the spoofer, it too has seen a change to its status: "Unknown". This means that neither their cheats nor the spoofer is currently undetectable, leading to all the recent bans in Call of Duty games.
Subsequently, the cheat provider has also frozen their subscription offerings and is now advising users not to use the spoofing tool either. They are investigating the latest ban reports of cheat service users.
As it currently stands, it seems like Call of Duty is taking all the appropriate actions to shut down cheaters and cheat providers, and this is a good sign of improvement for their Ricochet anti-cheat system.
Read more: All known bugs and errors in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:
- Call of Duty accidentally adds a new feature in WZ and Black Ops 6, then removes it
- All BO6 Zombies Season 4 Dark Ops challenges and how you can complete them
- WZ Season 4: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk
- Krig C and LC10: The meta combo to use in WZ Season 4
- Call of Duty might reveal Black Ops 7 in WZ and BO6 Season 4, suggests a new leak