Top 10 Perks to use in Modern Warfare 3

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), perks are special abilities or enhancements that players can equip to customize their load-outs and gain advantages in the game. These perks include increased movement speed, faster health regeneration, reduced shot damage, or the ability to carry more ammo. Players can choose different combinations of perks to suit their playstyle and objectives in the game.

This article lists the top ten perks to use in Modern Warfare 3.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Here are the Modern Warfare 3 top ten perks

1) Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest (Image via Activision)

The Infantry Vest allows players to tactically sprint longer and move around the map faster. It is for players who like an aggressive playstyle, giving them a competitive edge in intense fights.

2) Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo (Image via Activision)

The Ghost T/V Camo is one of the gear perks that allow the player to block detection by UAVs, enemy radar, and heartbeat sensors while moving. The perk gives you an advantage when it comes to killing enemies by sneaking behind them.

3) Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves (Image via Activision)

The Assault Gloves is a perk in the Gloves section that enhances jumping and shooting accuracy and ADS speed. This perk is useful if you’re engaged in a close-quarters fight with an assault rifle and foes unexpectedly move in front of you.

4) Bone Conduction

Bone Conduction (Image via Activision || Reddit/u/cmonhumans)

The Bone Conduction perk enhances the player’s situational awareness by allowing them to detect enemy footsteps more effectively. It gives you an advantage in amplifying the sound of enemy footsteps, making them more distinct and easier to hear, even in noisy or chaotic environments.

5) Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves (Image via Activision)

The Marksman Gloves is a part of the gloves perk that enhances the aiming stability of the player’s weapon. It helps players maintain better control over their shots, allowing them to hit targets more accurately, especially at longer ranges.

6) Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest (Image via Activision)

The Gunner Vest allows you to deploy with maximum ammo across all the weapons. It also increases the reload speed of the firearm, so whichever gun you’re using helps you reload faster and take advantage amidst intense firefight.

7) EOD Padding

EOD Padding (Image via Activision)

The EOD padding allows players to take less damage from explosives and also enables them to defuse enemy explosives more quickly. With the EOD Padding, players can maneuver through dangerous areas more confidently and kill enemies by gaining a strategic advantage.

8) Tac Mask

Tac Mask (Image via Activision)

The Tac Mask is an essential perk that helps reduce the effect of enemy flash, smoke, and stun. By equipping the Tac Mask perk, players gain increased resistance to disorientation, impaired movement, and blurred vision caused by these tools. This allows the player to focus on the target in an intense fight.

9) Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers (Image via Activision)

The Cover Sneakers help the player move more quietly, reducing their footstep noise and making it harder for enemies to detect their presence. This perk is helpful for players who prefer a stealthy playstyle or want to flank opponents without giving their position.

10) Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest (Image via Activision)

The Engineer Vest perks allow players to see through a barrier what the enemy has equipped, field upgrades, and his killstreaks. It helps the player gain an advantage by detecting the threat early and increasing awareness.

Check out more COD guides here:

Modern Warfare 3 beta graphics driver incompatibility error || Top 10 COD players || All ghost operator skins in COD MW3 || How to unlock Cryptid Sidewinder Mastery Blueprint || Cryptid Nessie Operator bundle in COD MW3