Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is going to go live with its second beta phase and allow all fans to experience Activision’s new shooter. The game has been developed by Sledgehammer Games on a new-gen engine and will demand higher graphics power to run smoothly. Players may encounter an issue when trying to run the game that states that the current graphics driver is not compatible with it.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature older but reconstructed maps alongside fun game modes like Zombies. All these new elements have attracted a large number of players. However, it is a heavy title that will need ample processing and graphical power. This can cause problems that could potentially hinder the overall gameplay performance.

This article will outline how you can potentially solve the graphics driver incompatibility error in Modern Warfare 3.

How to fix graphics driver incompatible error in Modern Warfare 3

This is a PC-exclusive issue that players can encounter while trying to access the game through Steam or Battle.net. Here is how you can potentially fix this problem to avoid in-game issues like stuttering and Frames Per Second (FPS) drops.

Exit your game client and navigate to the desktop area.

Access the graphics card application for your specific hardware (Nvidia or AMD).

You will need to go to the app's Drivers section and check for updates. Once you find one, download and install the files and let the system complete the entire process.

If you do not have the required application, you can always visit official websites for the graphics card and search for the latest driver.

When you find the latest driver update, download the file, extract it inside a destination folder, and run the setup file.

After the installation is complete, you will have the latest graphics driver installed on your system.

It is important to note that utilizing the GPU application to stay up-to-date with the drivers is the best practice. It is helpful since the app also allows users to automatically download the most recent updates and install them.

Possible reasons

Modern Warfare 3 is a new title yet to be released, so it is possible that the graphics card manufacturers have not released a patch to optimize their GPUs' performance in this title. Such updates usually go live around the final release of the game. This way, your hardware can smoothly run the new game and satisfy its demands.

It is also recommended to keep all your drivers updated in general, as this can prevent other issues as well.

Fans can keep an eye out for Sledgehammer Games' official Twitter (X) for more announcements and news.