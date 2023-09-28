Minecraft GLFW error 65542 possible fixes

Even though Minecraft has been out for quite some time now, players still experience several kinds of errors. Some of these can be fixed by the user themselves, while others need to be patched by Mojang through an update. One such issue is GLFW error 65542, which occurs when players try to start the game.

This error is basically related to OpenGL. Even though the game does not necessarily require OpenGL, it might show this error if it detects any issues with it. Hence, here is a short guide with a few methods for fixing this Minecraft error.

Methods to resolve the GLFW error 65542 in Minecraft

Updating graphics card drivers

You can update graphics card drivers to try to fix the Minecraft OpenGL error (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first and most simple method to resolve this Minecraft error is to update your graphics card drivers. This is mainly for those who have an integrated graphics card that comes with the CPU. However, players with dedicated graphics cards may also try it.

Depending on your CPU, you can head to Intel, AMD, or Nvidia's website and download the driver software that automatically detects and installs any missing drivers. Once all the necessary drivers are downloaded and installed, you must reboot your device.

Alternatively, you can find the integrated graphics settings by right-clicking the desktop and looking for the settings in the list of options. From there, you can search for the graphics card settings and locate a driver update section.

After doing this, Minecrafters can head to the game launcher and try to run the game.

Replacing OpenGL32.dll manually

You can manually replace OpenGL32.dll to fix the Minecraft error as well (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another method to resolve the error is by manually downloading the OpenGL32.dll driver. This particular file can be corrupted or missing, which can lead to the GLFW error 65542.

You can head to dll-files.com and search for the latest OpenGL32.dll file to download. Once it is on the device, head to the Java folder in Program Files. There, you will find a bin folder in which the OpenGL32.dll file must be pasted.

Windows will ask for administrator permissions to perform this action, which you can accept and continue.

Reinstall display drivers

Reinstalling all GPU drivers should most likely fix the OpenGL issue for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

If both the above methods do not work, you will have to reinstall all the display drivers. This might sound like a tedious and difficult task, but it is extremely simple using the Display Driver Uninstaller. This removes all the display drivers, whether they are of Intel, AMD, or Nvidia. It does so by going into safe mode and removing the files.

Once this process is completed, you can reboot the device on basic integrated graphics, search for the latest AMD, Intel, or Nvidia drivers that are compatible with your device, and download them. Upon installing them, you can try to run the sandbox game once again.