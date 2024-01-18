With the latest set of smartphones unveiled today, on January 17, 2024, people might wonder if the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus worth buying or not. The recent line of mobile phones from the South Korean tech giant has been packed with powerful features in its arsenal to rival the industry standard flagship models.

That being said, if you're uncertain whether to get the Samsung Galaxy S24, this article can help you make the proper decision.

Is Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus a good upgrade?

The S24 series of phones will have OS support for seven years (Image via Samsung)

Before going into the topic of whether the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus worth buying or not, let's study its characteristics to determine if the South Korean industry's latest mobile gives advantages over its base version.

Storage 256 GB Display 6.7 inch AMOLED Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor/ 8GB RAM Camera 50MP Battery 4900 mAh

The Galaxy S24 Plus provides a substantial upgrade over many parts compared to the Galaxy S24. This includes the Plus edition's better battery life, increased storage space, and a bigger screen.

However, the S24 Plus sees no significant improvement over the S23 Plus model, except for a bigger display and housing a newer processor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus pros and cons

The Galaxy S24+ comes with its own sets of advantages over the base version of the model (Image via Samsung)

Let's review the pros and cons of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus to see if it is worth buying.

Pros

New stylish design

Seven years of support

AI-powered functionalities

Cons

It does not provide substantial upgrades in terms of the camera over its predecessor, the S23 Plus.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus worth buying for you?

To answer the question of whether the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus worth buying or not, it narrows down to a few key factors. If you urgently need a top-of-the-shelf mobile phone, the S24 Plus is worth getting over the base S24 version. It provides a significant improvement in terms of battery and storage for an additional $200.

Although the Galaxy S23 Plus might see a huge price drop during big events such as the Black Friday sales, it lacks the latest Galaxy AI and security technologies and seven years of software support from Samsung, which is the staple for the S24 line of mobile phones.

So, is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus worth buying? If you have the money to spend, the answer is yes, it is worth buying for $999.99.

