Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now at $449 with 1 month of Game Pass Ultimate: How to get, date, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available for a superb deal this Cyber Monday. The smartphone has been discounted to just $449 in the ongoing sale. On top of this, you also get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, along with a $50 discount on the Galaxy Buds FE. With these perks, this deal becomes irresistible and one of the best in the mid-range segment.

A mid-range alternative to this year's flagship, the Galaxy S23 FE is a superb entry in the $600 range. It competes directly against the likes of the OnePlus 11R and the iPhone SE 3. With a more powerful processor and robust software support, the Samsung alternative carries some serious weight.

Moreover, in the current Cyber Monday deal, the smartphone is an opportunity not to be missed. In this article, we will go over how to claim it for an all-time low price, including the best offers with the deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a superb deal at $449

The $449 price point is targeted by the Galaxy A54, which is a huge downgrade over the Galaxy S23 FE. Best Buy currently has the best deals on the device. The 128 GB variant with unlocked carrier support is available for $449, with the 256 GB variant going for $509. Both variants are $150 off their original MSRP.

Moreover, you also get a month's worth of Game Pass Ultimate for free with the smartphone. Although you can't download games onto your Android with the subscription, cloud streaming is an option. If you plan to game on your S23 FE, we recommend getting an Xbox controller available for $45 this Cyber Monday.

You get an additional $50 off on the Galaxy Watch SE alongside the smartphone. The smartwatch competes against the Apple Watch SE and is mainly built for basic tracking with some advanced features while pairing it with a Samsung smartphone. Together, the bundle will cost you $549. If you have the extra cash and want a smartwatch to get along with your smartphone, we recommend opting for the combo deal.

Check out the deal here: Galaxy S23 FE - $449.99.