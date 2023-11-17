Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A54 drops to less than $290

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has been discounted to just under $290 before Black Friday formally kicks off next week. This mid-ranger from the Korean mobile manufacturer has been a premiere entry in the $450 range with superb specs, a catchy and minimalist design, a decent camera setup, and a fantastic display. At the discounted price, the A54 is more lucrative than ever now.

Multiple older Samsung smartphones are selling for lucrative prices this Black Friday. If you are on the hunt for a decent mid-range or a flagship in the premium range, devices from a year or two ago might be the best choice.

Thus, to help you save big, we will list the details of the deal on the A54 5G, including where to buy it from, in this article.

How to snag the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $290?

Multiple stores have discounted the A54 smartphone this Black Friday. However, the best deals can be found on Amazon. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the device is available for $285 in a particular Awesome Lime colorway. Other options like the Awesome Graphite, Violet, and White will cost you about $5-$10 more. Here is the buying link.

Amazon is also stocking the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB RAM variant for about the same price. Thus, we advise you to double-check the deal you are purchasing to avoid getting the variant with lesser memory.

The smartphone is also available with 256 GB of storage. That will cost you $330 at the minimum. If you like to store a bunch of large files, photos, and videos on your phone, we recommend spending the extra $40, however.

The Galaxy A54 5G is a superb mid-range smartphone

At its core, the Galaxy A54 is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset from Samsung. This chip delivers a fantastic performance in the mid-range with a powerful octa-core CPU and the Mali G68 MP5 GPU. This makes the smartphone great for both multitasking and gaming.

The device is unlocked for all carriers, meaning you won't be locked to any single provider and will be free to choose depending on the prices. You also get a massive 5,000 mAh battery with the device, capable of delivering all-day battery life. However, it is locked to just 25W charging, which can take quite some time to fill up.

A rundown of the specs of the Galaxy A54 is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Processor Exynos 1380 5G Display and resolution 6.4 inches, 1080p, 120 Hz Memory 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB Storage 128 GB, 256 GB Cameras Triple camera setup with 50 MP, 12 MP, and 5 MP sensors; 32 MP selfie camera Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 25W wired

The smartphone will likely be replaced by the Galaxy A55 soon. However, with a 120 Hz display and a 50 MP triple camera setup, it will continue to be a great mid-ranger for at least another few years. The device also comes with a 25W charger in the box. All of this makes it an all-rounder package.