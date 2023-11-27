Apple Watch SE 2023 drops to just $179 on Cyber Monday

The Apple Watch SE 2023 has been discounted this Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Retailing for just $179 during the ongoing sale, it has a $70 discount on the introductory price of $249. Apple is not expected to reduce the prices further until the next variant of the Watch SE is released in 2024. Note that most Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will be gone by this Tuesday.

If you have been eyeing a budget smartwatch for your iPhone, we recommend securing the deal as soon as possible. In this piece, we will go over how to claim the best price on the Watch SE.

At just $179, the Apple Watch SE 2023 is a great buy

The Apple Watch SE 2023 is a slightly trimmed-down version of the Series 9 smartwatches. It is good for basic tracking, has the latest WatchOS 10 software, and even Crash Detection 2 tech built-in. This makes it a superb low-cost alternative.

This Cyber Monday, you can pick up the latest 40mm Watch SE with GPS connectivity from Walmart for the best price. The supermarket chain has the deal listed on its website. Alternatively, you can visit your local Supercenter and get the watch for $179. However, not all stores might have it in stock, and ordering it online might be a better alternative.

All three colorways of the Watch SE, namely Silver, Midnight, and Starlight, are available at a discounted price. The 44mm wristband variant has also been slightly discounted, retailing for $254 at Walmart. It was introduced at $279 a few months ago. However, the deal isn't nearly as good as that on the 40mm variant.

Nonetheless, the Apple Watch SE at $179 is an unmissable deal, especially if you want an inexpensive smartwatch. The cheaper variant shares a similar build quality and design language as the Series 9 alternatives, thereby promising a similar overall experience when paired with the latest iPhones.

Most of the features of the Apple Watch work great, even on Android. Hence, those seeking a mid-range smartwatch can opt for the SE instead of the costlier Galaxy Watch.