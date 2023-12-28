OnePlus 12R release date, price, specs, and more rumors explored

The OnePlus 12R is set to go global, unlike its older siblings that were exclusive to just India and China. The low-cost alternative to the flagship-grade OnePlus 12 competes directly against the likes of the Nothing Phone (2), the Galaxy S23 FE, and other mid-premium segment smartphones.

The product will share a ton in common with the costlier OnePlus 12, which has already debuted in some markets. With a stunning design language, high-end cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and up to 16 GB of RAM, the 12R will be a formidable competitor at its price range.

The smartphone will debut globally in early 2024. It has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. Let's go over everything you can expect from the device once it hits shelves.

OnePlus 12R expected release date

OnePlus has confirmed that its next-gen smartphones will be launched at the "Smooth Beyond Belief" event scheduled for January 23, 2024, at 9 AM Eastern Time or 6 AM Pacific Time for global markets. The OnePlus 12R will also be introduced on this date alongside the flagship OnePlus 12. In China, the smartphone will be launched as the OnePlus Ace 3 on January 4, 2024.

Although we don't have an exact date for when the smartphone will hit the market, the last week of January or the first week of February makes sense.

OnePlus 12R specs

The specs sheet of the OnePlus 12R was fully revealed by internet tipsters a few weeks ago. One look at it reveals some interesting design decisions.

Instead of opting for a newer mid-range processor like the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2, OnePlus has opted for the last-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for this smartphone. This chipset powers every flagship of 2023, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

Moreover, the new 12R is tipped to feature up to 256 GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage and 16 GB of RAM -- plenty according to 2024 standards.

OnePlus 12R Display type LTPO OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+ Display size and resolution 1240 x 2772, 6.78 inches SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) Storage Up to 256GB UFS 4.0 RAM Up to 16GB Rear camera 50 MP+8 MP+2 MP Selfie camera 16 MP Video recording 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps Battery Li-Po 5500 mAh Charging 100W wired Colors Black, Red, Light Blue

The smartphone will feature a rather inconspicuous 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels. It is an OLED with LTPO technology and 10-bit colors. With bundled support for 120 Hz display rates and HDR 10+, the company hasn't skimped on the quality despite the budget price tag.

Another major feature of the smartphone is its battery. It is poised to bundle a massive 5,500 mAh cell. Given the beefy specs of the device and that massive 6.78" 120Hz display, the OnePlus 12R will need a bigger capacity. However, we are expecting the battery to easily last one day on a full charge.

OnePlus will be bundling the device with 100W fast charging, so filling up that cell won't take too long, either.

OnePlus 12R rumored price

The 12R has been rumored to be priced at $599 in the United States. According to Pete Lau, co-founder of OnePlus, the smartphone will debut in North America, Europe, and other parts of the world besides India and China this time around. This means it will be available in Canada as well.

The exact regional prices of the smartphone aren't known yet, and we will update this story once official information is available post-launch.

For now, the OnePlus 12R is shaping up to be an interesting device in the mid-premium segment. It has some steep competition in this range from the likes of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a and the Galaxy S23 FE. However, given its ungodly specs sheet, we are expecting it to fare well.