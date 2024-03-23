ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which is the best gaming phone?

The gaming smartphone battle of ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro will be fierce. Qualcomm has upped its game this year with the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that's powering the ROG Phone 8 Pro. It will now enter the battle against the A17 Pro chipset inside the iPhone 15 Pro. Both smartphones are touted as the ultimate gaming devices.

This article closely examines the specs of both devices and their relative gaming performance. We will also look at its battery performance, which plays a big role in gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Specs and features

Who wins the battle of ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro will heavily depend on what specifications each of them has. Let's take a look at the detailed specs of both smartphones:

Specifications ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro Display 6.78 inches, LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate 6.1, Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Apple A17 Pro Memory 16GB/24GB 8GB Internal Storage 512GB/1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5500 mAh 3274 mAh Charging 65W wired, 15W wireless 15W wired, 15W wireless Operating System Android 14 iOS 17

There are things to note here. The huge difference between the RAM capacities between the two smartphones may seem unfair toward the iPhone 15 Pro, but it's far from the truth. That's because the two smartphones run on two different operating systems that happen to use RAM differently. So, no, the ROG Phone 8 Pro doesn't have an unfair advantage over the iPhone 15 Pro.

The 8GB RAM on the iPhone is perfectly fine and more than enough for most users. The 16GB RAM on the ROG phone may seem like overkill, but Android utilizes RAM differently and doesn't lead to extra performance, so it's fair. Multiple real-life tests verify that Androids with 12 or 16GB RAM are not necessarily faster than an iPhone with 8GB RAM.

That said, in the battery department, the ROG Phone 8 Pro does have a significant advantage over the iPhone 15 Pro. With that said, let's move on to the differences in gaming experience.

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Gaming performance

Gaming on ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro (Images via Asus and Apple)

The Apple A17 Pro chipset has quite an advantage in the CPU department, according to the Geekbench tests. However, 3DMark results showcase an opposite scenario. When it comes to the graphics, The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a bigger lead. Now, there's a caveat to that.

The iPhone 15 Pro doesn't have a dedicated vapor chamber or any other sophisticated cooling system, but the ROG Phone 8 Pro does. It has a dedicated heatsink called a "rapid cooling conductor," which takes the heat away from the chipset. The ROG phone also has an external fan accessory that can be mounted on the phone for even better cooling.

So, the ROG Phone 8 Pro will provide a sustained level of performance thanks to beefier cooling. If you play competitive games like PUBG or COD, the ROG Phone 8 Pro will be the better choice. However, in terms of pure raw gaming performance, the iPhone 15 Pro has the edge here. It also has access to a huge game library via Apple Arcade, exclusive to iPhones.

On top of that, multiple console games have been launched for iPhone 15 Pro, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, Assassins Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding.

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Battery performance

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro battery life (Images via Asus and Apple)

The battery performance also plays a big role in gaming. How long your smartphone battery lasts dictates how long your gaming sessions will be. When gaming, both the CPU and GPU are stressed to their limits. Efficiency is pretty much out of the window.

In the battery battle of ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro, it all comes down to how much juice your phone consumes during gaming. If you play games on both smartphones without external accessories, the ROG Phone 8 Pro should provide slightly better battery life than the iPhone 15 Pro.

That said, the ROG Phone 8 has an external fan accessory, and if you play games with it connected, the battery drain will increase. So, in that case, both smartphones will have pretty similar battery life.

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Final verdict

While both smartphones excel at gaming, some differences set them apart. If you want to play Apple Arcade games or some AAA titles, the iPhone is the clear winner. On the other hand, if you play competitive games for a prolonged session, then the ROG Phone 8 Pro will serve you better. The ROG Phone 8 Pro also provides a better battery performance and supports external cooling accessories.