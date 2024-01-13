Best games to play on Apple Arcade (February 2024)

Apple users have been looking for the best games to play on Apple Arcade in February 2024. Launched on September 19, 2019, this gaming subscription service was developed for iOS, Apple TV, and MacOS. It features many applications and over 300 games users can play with a free premium account (no ads and unlocked premium features).

This service rivals Google Play Pass and has released several titles in the past year. So, this article will list the best games to play on Apple Arcade and discuss the five best choices.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best games to play on Apple Arcade in February 2024

Several games in Apple Arcade have kept gamers captivated and intrigued. Here are the Apple Arcade titles worth playing right now:

Air Twister

Assemble With Care

Card of Darkness

Cypher 007

Cat Quest II

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Crossy Road Castle

Disney Melee Mania

Exit the Gungeon

Fantasian

Oceanhorn 2

Grindstone

Football Manager 2024 (Touch)

Top 5 games to play on Apple Arcade

Among the best games to play on Apple Arcade, there are five titles that you should check out. Here are the top Apple Arcade games to play in February 2024:

Air Twister

Air Twister is a shooter video game developed by Yu Suzuki and YS Net for iOS and macOS devices. It is one of the highest-rated Apple Arcade titles, featuring stunning visuals, an enjoyable soundtrack, and a fantasy world where the protagonist fights off against different threats to the world.

Cypher 007

Cypher 007 is one of the best games to play on Apple Arcade. It's an action-adventure strategy video game (SVG) developed by Tilting Point and Pixelbite Game. Released on September 5, 2023, this title is inspired by the world of James Bond and espionage. It features an open-world environment where James Bond is given certain objectives and missions that players must complete creatively to progress to the next chapter.

Grindstone

Grindstone is a single-player puzzle video mobile game developed and published by Capybara Games for Apple devices. In the game's grid structure, players can move Jorj in eight different directions by defeating the monsters in each block. Once the monster is defeated, Jorj can move to that block. You can use combos and special abilities to slay creatures.

Disney Melee Mania

Disney Melee Mania is an action video game (AVG) developed by Mighty Bear Games in collaboration with Disney exclusively for Apple Arcade, featuring popular characters like Buzz Lightyear, Simba, and Moana with unique abilities and skins. Players can choose the characters to play in 3v3 arena battles and collect the most points or defeat the opposing team multiple times to secure victory.

Fantasian

Fantasian is a role-playing game (RPG) developed by Mistwalker and Arzest for iOS devices in the Apple Arcade subscription service. It features the fictional open-world environment of Fantasian, where players encounter small groups of enemies while navigating the map. Players can use items to grant additional power and boost health.

Additionally, the playable characters have unique abilities that can be boosted with magic points, enhancing the offensive magic attacks and combos effect on the enemies.

That concludes our foray into the best games to play on Apple Arcade in February 2024. Check out the best Android mobile game releases in 2024.